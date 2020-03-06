Sabers advance to title game

Jaiden Baker and the Legacy Sabers ran the bomb route into the West Region championship game on Friday.
Baker, playing the speedy wide receiver, hauled in two full-court heaves from Alexis Dressler and one from Arianna Berryhill in the Sabers’ 61-55 win over Mandan at the Bismarck Event Center.
“Both Dressler and Ari have that right-handed Aaron Rodgers-type throw and Jaiden’s the wide receiver with the speed,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. “We kind of live and die with it. It’s like a quarterback. You have to let them air it out sometimes.”
It worked well in the Sabers’ 39-point second half, their best 18-minute stretch of the tournament so far.
While the touchdown rate is pretty solid for the Sabers, it doesn’t get a ton of reps in practice.
“No, not really. We don’t work on it a lot,” Baker said. “It really helps us when we’re able to get out in transition.
Baker scored 15 of her team-high 17 points in the second half.
“We were moving the ball a lot better,” Baker said. “Sometimes it takes us a little while to make shots. Mandan plays really good defense.”
The win was a noteworthy one for the Sabers, who sealed a trip to state and advanced to the region title game for the first time.
“We’re going to enjoy this one for a little while,” Petrik said. “We haven’t been in this position before as a program. This was a tough game today. Mandan is a very good team. We’re proud of girls.”
Both teams struggled from 3-point range, but consecutive makes by Mac Boone and Dressler gave the Sabers a 39-28 second-half lead. Later, Hannah Stymeist banked in a 3-ball from an odd angle to give Legacy it’s largest lead of the game (54-42).
Mandan staged a late rally on five straight points by Sydney Gustavsson, cutting the gap to 54-49 with 75 seconds left.
Gustavsson led all scorers in the game with 18 points. Lakyn Darras scored nine of the Braves’ first 11 points. She finished with a double double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
“Darras can do so many things but I thought Dressler, on one leg, did a really good job making her earn everything,” Petrik said.
Legacy’s offensive surge in the second half proved to be the difference. After making just 9 of 28 shots in the first half, the Sabers sank half (13-for-26) of their shots over the final 18 minutes.
“I thought we had some good sets in the second half. We had the ball in the right person’s hands in the right spots,” Petrik said. “It always helps to see the ball go through the hoop.”
Dressler finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Berryhill had 13 points and three assists for the Sabers who face Century for the title Saturday at 6 p.m. The Sabers won both regular-season games against the Patriots.
“We knew it’d be tough to get here. We knew we’d have to work hard for it because there are so many good teams,” Horner said. “We’re excited. Hopefully we can be at our best tomorrow.”