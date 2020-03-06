Sabers advance to title game

Jaiden Baker and the Legacy Sabers ran the bomb route into the West Region championship game on Friday.

Baker, playing the speedy wide receiver, hauled in two full-court heaves from Alexis Dressler and one from Arianna Berryhill in the Sabers’ 61-55 win over Mandan at the Bismarck Event Center.

“Both Dressler and Ari have that right-handed Aaron Rodgers-type throw and Jaiden’s the wide receiver with the speed,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. “We kind of live and die with it. It’s like a quarterback. You have to let them air it out sometimes.”

It worked well in the Sabers’ 39-point second half, their best 18-minute stretch of the tournament so far.

While the touchdown rate is pretty solid for the Sabers, it doesn’t get a ton of reps in practice.

“No, not really. We don’t work on it a lot,” Baker said. “It really helps us when we’re able to get out in transition.

Baker scored 15 of her team-high 17 points in the second half.

“We were moving the ball a lot better,” Baker said. “Sometimes it takes us a little while to make shots. Mandan plays really good defense.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}