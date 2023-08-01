The first Northwoods League All-Star game in Bismarck got a taste of North Dakota weather on Tuesday night.

First pitch was in the 90s. Then two hours later, a storm blew through that brought heavy wind and rain, ending the game in a 3-3 tie.

"What a night," Larks owner John Bollinger said. "The first Northwoods League All-Star Game to end in a tie, but man what a weekend.

"The electricity and the atmosphere both nights were great. I can't thank the Bismarck-Mandan area enough. As usual, our fans were awesome and we showcased it across the country on ESPNU."

The Larks, along with game sponsor H.A. Thompson & Sons, also raised $10,000 in the Stand Up To Cancer initiative, which will be donated to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

"We're really proud of that," Bollinger said. "Again, just thank everybody for coming out and showing the caring and compassion to support that great cause while we're out here enjoying the greatest game there is played by a very talented group of players."

The West All-Stars got on the board first.

With two out and Drew Woodcox of Minot on first, Willmar’s Kyle Payne ripped a shot into the right-center field gap. Woodcox scored easily with the game’s first run as Payne chugged all the way into third with a triple.

Still 1-0 into the top of the sixth, the East squad got even.

A leadoff double by Calyn Halvorson started the inning, but that was the only hit. Brandon Compton walked. Michael Hallquist, headed to Ball State this season to play D-I baseball, was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

After Kimo Fukukua fanned, Danny Neri was plunked, scoring Halvorson to tie the game at 1-1.

Kai Roberts led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. One batter later, Kevin Fitzer grounded slowly into the hole. Hallquist fielded the ball, but the throw was off the mark, allowing Roberts to speed home for a 2-1 East lead.

The lead grew to 3-1 when Ariel Armas was plunked with the bases loaded, scoring Fitzer.

Before the storm hit, the East was able to draw level again.

After walks to Ben Ziegler-Namoa and Reed Latimer, Brandon Compton doubled to left with one out to tie the game at 3-3.

Hallquist was the next batter up, but players were ordered off the field as the skies opened and the wind began to howl.

Larks shortstop Benjamin Rosengard went 0-for-2, but started a slick double play in the second inning. His teammate with the Larks, pitcher Brad Helton, got a bases loaded strikeout to end the sixth inning.

In all, 25 position players were used and 14 pitchers took the mound before play was halted. Sam Skarich pitched two scoreless innings for the East team with two strikeouts.