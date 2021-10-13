Players, colleagues mourn loss of former St. Mary's coach

“For me, I’ve only been in Bismarck for just over three years, so I came at a time when Brent had had three surgeries, he was in the first process of recovery,” said B.J. Etzold, who coached the St. Mary’s girls basketball team the past two seasons and was named the Saints boys head coach in April. “Things were going well, it was exciting. Then it took a turn for the worse out of nowhere. It was hard to see him in and out, feeling weak, tired. But even if he was, he was always full of energy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He never felt sorry for himself. He put the glory on God. It was awesome to be around him every day. I cherished every second of it.”

“The courage he had, how he fought – he really showed me what faith looked like,” Schumacher said. “Always a positive attitude, always upbeat no matter what kind of day he was having.”

“Even before he had cancer, that’s who he was,” Etzold said. “Always positive, always a smile on his face. That was the only way he knew to attack it every single day. He tried to use that cancer to be a light to others.”

“He had a remarkable faith throughout the whole journey,” Horner said. “He just taught all of us how to handle personal adversity with dignity and courage and still treat others remarkably. He’s just one of the best people I’ve ever gotten to know.”