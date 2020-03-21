Options exist to stay active during shutdown

Even with everything shut down, there are still ways to get some exercise.

Whether it’s walking outside, or searching the web for ideas, local fitness experts say it's important to find a way to get up and go.

“It doesn’t have to be something grand,” said April Robinson, group fitness director at Missouri Valley YMCA. “Right now, it’s the simple things that can be the most impactful. We’re all facing limitations right now to some degree. We want to be safe, but at the same time we want to stay active. It’s a good time to think outside the box.”

Chris Rivinius of Sanford POWER, has been putting his medical expertise to use. Rivinius and other Sanford trainers have been assisting at hospitals as the coronavirus outbreak rages on.

“We’re helping out the best way we know how,” Rivinius said. “Doctors and nurses are on the front lines of this thing. Whatever we can do, we want to help.”

Sanford Health closed its POWER sports academies and wellness centers on March 12. Rivinius said the company plans to reassess the situation on March 30 to determine its next course of action.

He said plenty can still be accomplished to maintain good physical and emotional health.