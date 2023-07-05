Amy Olson will tee off today in the U.S. Open seven months pregnant.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Olson said playing at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California was an opportunity she did not want to miss.

Olson had two qualify just to get into the tournament. She won a 36-hole, one-day qualifier at at Somerset Country Club in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, in May to earn the trip to California. Her mother Twyla was her caddie in that tournament.

Olson has had success at majors during her career. She tied for second at the 2020 U.S. Open at Southern Pines, North Carolina. She also tied for second at the 2018 Evian Championship in France.

Olson climbed to as has as No. 24 in the world rankings in 2021, but has played in only three tournaments this year. She played in 22 tournaments in 2022 and was ranked as high as 45th early in the season. Her current world ranking is 405.

Olson will tee off at 9:22 a.m. on Thursday and 3:07 p.m. on Friday. She is in a group with Azahara Muñoz of Spain and Emma Spitz from Austria.

Olson, who lives in Fargo with her husband Grant Olson, an assistant coach on the North Dakota State football team, played for the Bison from 2009-2013. During her college career, she won an NCAA record 20 tournaments.