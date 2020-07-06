No JUCO football or volleyball in Minnesota this fall after MCAC cancels season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUCO athletics in the Upper Midwest took a punch to the jaw on Monday.

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced that there will be no football, volleyball or soccer this fall at its 24 member institutions.

What that means for junior colleges in North Dakota is not clear as so much still remains up in the air.

"As far as our situation is concerned sports are going on as planned," Bismarck State College athletic director Buster Gilliss said. "Could that change tomorrow, or in a week or in month? Sure it could. But we're hoping to have sports in the fall and that's what we're planning for."

BSC's plan is for students to return for on-campus classes when the school year begins. Sports-wise in the fall, BSC's volleyball team is slated to begin practice in August. Also, the Mystics baseball and softball teams have fall ball practices and scrimmages.

Gilliss and his fellow athletic administrators within the Mon-Dak Conference continue to discuss a number of scenarios. However, making concrete decisions for the upcoming year, particularly in early-July, may not be the best course of action.