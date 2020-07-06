No JUCO football or volleyball in Minnesota this fall after MCAC cancels season

JUCO athletics in the Upper Midwest took a punch to the jaw on Monday.
The Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced that there will be no football, volleyball or soccer this fall at its 24 member institutions.
What that means for junior colleges in North Dakota is not clear as so much still remains up in the air.
"As far as our situation is concerned sports are going on as planned," Bismarck State College athletic director Buster Gilliss said. "Could that change tomorrow, or in a week or in month? Sure it could. But we're hoping to have sports in the fall and that's what we're planning for."
BSC's plan is for students to return for on-campus classes when the school year begins. Sports-wise in the fall, BSC's volleyball team is slated to begin practice in August. Also, the Mystics baseball and softball teams have fall ball practices and scrimmages.
Gilliss and his fellow athletic administrators within the Mon-Dak Conference continue to discuss a number of scenarios. However, making concrete decisions for the upcoming year, particularly in early-July, may not be the best course of action.
"Things can change so quickly and there are a lot of variables that have to be considered," Gilliss said. "We're always going to error on the side of keeping our student-athletes, our coaches and our staff members safe."
In announcing its decision on Monday the MCAC said, "fall sports will be limited to those that have been identified as low-risk, clay target and golf."
Two North Dakota JUCOs -- North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and Lake Region State College in Devils Lake -- both have clay target teams in the MCAC.
NDSCS, which plays football in the MCAC, canceled its season on Monday.
Dakota College Bottineau also was a member of the MCAC in football before dropping its program after the 2019 season.
Bismarck State College regularly schedules Minnesota teams for volleyball and basketball games, as does United Tribes for basketball.
MCAC membesship includes: Alexandria Technical & Community College, Anoka-Ramsey Community College (Coon Rapids), Central Lakes College (Brainerd), Century College (White Bear Lake), Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (Cloquet), Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Lake Superior College (Duluth), Mesabi Range College (Virginia) and Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls and Worthington.
Also, Minnesota West Community & Technical College (Thief River Falls), Pine Technical College, Rainy River Community College (International Falls), Ridgewater College (Willmar), Riverland Community College (Austin), Rochester Community & Technical College, St. Cloud Technical College and Vermillion Community College (Ely) in Minnesota.
Southwest Technical College (Fennimore) and Western Technical College (La Crosse) of Wisconsin also compete in the MCAC.
Additionally, the MCAC announced that practices for basketball, baseball, softball, and wrestling are prohibited during the fall semester.
A decision on whether or not winter and spring sports will be held is expected in the fall.
The decision by the MCAC is continued fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial toll it has taken on collegiate athletic departments at all levels.
Last month, Gillette College and Sheridan College, both in Wyoming, announced they were dropping their entire athletic departments with the exception of rodeo.
Gillette College and Sheridan College, both frequent opponents of BSC and United Tribes, offered men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s soccer. Sheridan also had a volleyball team.
"There have been schools we've been playing for many years that have had to drop athletics altogether. Some others are having to make some really hard decisions about what they're going to do this year and in the future," Gilliss said. "It's a tough time right now. We've never really seen anything like this before, so we're just trying to make the best decisions we can for everyone involved."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
