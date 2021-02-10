No. 15 Iowa beats No. 25 Rutgers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as No. 15 Iowa beat No. 25 Rutgers 79-66 on Wednesday night.
The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.
Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 25.5 points per game, missed his first five shots and didn’t score until the 8-minute mark of the first half. He had just eight points in the first half on 2 of 10 shooting, but was 6 of 10 from the field in the second half.
Garza also had 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.
Jordan Bohannon had 12 points for the Hawkeyes.
Geo Baker led Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) with 11 points, and Jacob Young added 10.
No. 8 Houston 82, South Florida 65
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 29 points and No. 8 Houston beat South Florida 82-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Bulls' first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.
Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) shot 58% in the first half and led 43-35 at halftime. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had eight assists.
Houston pushed the pace in the second half and outscored USF 29-8 in the first 9:18 of the half to take a 72-44 lead. South Florida (7-6, 3-4) got as close at 76-61 with 6:01 remaining, but did not hit another field goal.
Justin Gorham added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.
No. 9 Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49
ATLANTA (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech down the stretch for a 57-49 victory on Wednesday night.
The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way.
Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5) lost to Virginia for the second time this season and missed a chance to give its postseason resume a big boost.
The Yellow Jackets led 44-41 with 6:18 remaining after Jose Alvarado hit a jumper, but the Cavaliers dominated the rest of the way.
Clark and Murphy keyed the closing run with big 3-pointers. Virginia missing only one of its final nine shots from the field.