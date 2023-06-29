One of the country's oldest rodeos officially opens its new home this weekend.

Mandan Rodeo Days, dating back to 1879, welcomes fans, cowboys and cowgirls to the $3.1 million Dale Pahlke Arena for the 144th edition of North Dakota's largest rodeo.

Big bucks are for grabs when action begins Sunday at 5 p.m., with more than $160,000 in prize money on the line.

"It's a lot bigger and a lot nicer and we really needed it," said Jason Middlestadt, a past president of the Mandan Rodeo Committee and one of the leading rodeo promoters in the state. "Before, with all the setting up we had to just to get everything ready, we kind of ran out of time in terms of being able to accommodate the athletes and the fans as well as we would've liked. There are only so many hours in the day.

"There's a lot of hype, a lot of excitement. Everything's new and fresh. It's a very nice facility."

Even with the new venue, there's been plenty to do. The finishing touches are still being completed.

"Well, it's probably been more work this year than ever before, but that's OK," Middlestadt. "It's worth it."

Heather Jacobson-Bauer, Chairman of the Mandan Rodeo Committee, agreed.

"We've been busy, that's for sure, but it's been in different areas compared to what it's been like in the past," she said. "We're able to focus on the ticket-holders, on the fans. It's going to be a much better experience for everyone."

It certainly could prove to be more lucrative for the participants. Cowboys and cowgirls will compete for more than $160,000 — that's up more than $40,000 from last year. Nothing will come easy against some of the top stock around. Dakota Pro Rodeo will bring the thunder with Chad Berger's bulls and Joe Simon's horses.

Like any sport, it becomes an arms race against other teams, or in this case other rodeos, to lure top talent. Being able to offer more money and a premier venue, is an advantage, particularly during a very competitive time on the rodeo calendar.

"That's the name of the game. If you want to attract the best, you need to have added money or they'll pass you up and go somewhere else," Middlestadt said. "That's another goal of ours, to keep increasing it so that we're right there with everybody else."

Rodeos fall into three categories -- small, medium and large. Mandan Rodeo Days falls into the large category, but they're not resting on their laurels.

"We're going to keep working at that. You hope to get enough sponsors and support to be able to push how much money there is higher," Middlestadt said.

The year's edition falls on a Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but they're not concerned. Support is always strong on the Fourth of July weekend rodeo, featuring bareback, saddle bronc, barrell racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie down roping.

"We've actually studied the data and it doesn't matter if it's in the middle of the week or on the weekend, the attendance stays the same," Middlestadt said. "This is the biggest event in Mandan of the year. We think it can get bigger and better in the future. Everybody is welcome. We want to fill the place up."

While the new facility will be the star of the show this weekend, it's likely only to get better.

In the future, the plan is to add on, no matter how long it takes.

"This is just the first phase. When and what's next, we don't exactly know that yet. It depends on fundraising, but we'll keep at it," Middlestadt said. "It took 30 years to get what we have now. Whether it's a year, or 10 years, hey, that's OK."