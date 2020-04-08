Neumann, Marauders facing another unsettled offseason

When the women’s basketball season ended for the University of Mary in early March, head coach Rick Neumann started preparing for the typical offseason -- not like the one he went through last year.
As it turns out, this one will likely be every bit as challenging, maybe more.
Last year, Neumann had to deal with the unexpected loss of three returning quality starters to a variety of injuries. This year he and everyone else are dealing with a health crisis that brought the sudden end to the spring season.
“The biggest thing for us is, when your season ends, the NCAA has a mandatory two-week window where you can’t do anything that’s countable related activities,” Neumann said. “When we were able to begin getting together, that’s when all of this (COVID-19) really hit.”
The university campus was shut down, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference shut down and the NCAA stopped all activities through the remainder of academic year. That left the Marauders seeking closure after a 22-11 season.
“Everything got canceled before we were able to get back together with our kids,” Neumann said. “Fortunately, I was able to bring them in one by one for about five or six minutes and find out if they were safe, where were they going, what was their plan. We just didn’t have that closure of a team banquet and spending time together.”
That meant a less-than-formal sendoff to seniors Cassie Askvig, an All-America selection, and Christal Hearn, who played a key role for the Marauders, especially down the stretch.
That’s where U-Mary stands heading into what would have been the time of year where they could sign players to national letters of intent. The date has been delayed. The NCAA will meet April 15 to examine the COVID-19 situation and set a new NLI date or leave it suspended indefinitely.
In the meantime, Neumann is looking for pieces to fill in what should be a strong returning nucleus.
“We’re returning five girls who started at least 10 games last season,” Neumann said of senior guards Lauren Rotunda, Coral Gillette and Macy Williams, junior forward Lexie Schneider and sophomore guard Megan Voit. Together, they averaged 46 points and 20 rebounds and made 186 3-pointers.
“We’re in the market for a transfer or two from the 21 or 22 class,” Neumann said. “Most of our targets were able to visit campus this winter. We’re fortunate that most of our top recruits have seen the campus.”
Neumann wasn’t surprised the Marauders were able to overcome the loss of Gabbie Bohl, Tonya Dvorak and Jordyn Jossart before last season. Those losses will be felt more this year.
“We were able to overcome the loss of Tonya because we had Lauren back this year,” Neumann explained. “You can sometimes get away with that for a year, then you start looking at how that affects the depth of your classes. A good team can overcome the loss for a season, but down the road, how does that affect the balance in your classes.”
Neumann said the Marauders are still going to be good, and recruiting has gone well. He will eventually announce six high school seniors joining the program, which will be led by players like Rotunda, who averaged 13.6 points and nine rebounds a game.
“Lauren’s going to be one of the five best players in conference next year,” Neumann said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!