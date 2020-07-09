NDSU's opener vs. Oregon likely lost after Pac-12 reportedly cancels nonconference games

North Dakota State’s much anticipated college football season opener was likely lost on Thursday.
The Bison were scheduled to play at defending Rose Bowl champion Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 5. However, the Pac-12 became the third Power 5 conference to cancel all non-conference games, following the Big 10 and ACC, according to a report from The Athletic.
The game would’ve been the biggest threat to NDSU’s 37-game winning streak. The Bison have not lost since a 33-21 defeat to South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D., on Nov. 4, 2017. NDSU has not lost in Fargo since Oct. 15, 2016, also to SDSU.
The Bison went 16-0 last season, capped by their eighth FCS championship in the last nine years.
NDSU opened its training facility to players on June 1, it announced in a news release on May 28.
After the Oregon opener, NDSU’s next scheduled game is Sept. 12 in Fargo against Drake. The following week the Bison host North Carolina A&T in a non-conference game.
NDSU’s conference opener is scheduled for Sept. 26 against Northern Iowa. UNI also lost its marquee non-conference game on Thursday. The Panthers were scheduled to play at Iowa on Sept. 5. The Associated Press reported on Thursday that Northern Iowa is facing an athletics budget shortfall of $1 million.
NDSU is scheduled to host the University of North Dakota on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. UND's game at Kansas State on Sept. 12 remains on as scheduled. Kansas State plays in the Big-12, which has not made a decision on its non-conference schedule.
Non-Power 5 and FCS teams typically receive six- or seven-figure guarantees to play Power 5 Conference schools on the road.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
