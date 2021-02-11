Morning Tipoff: Feb. 12

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ty Manke of Rapid City, S.D., rode War & Peace for eight seconds and 83 points to capture first place in saddle bronc riding at the PRCA Championship Rodeo.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jamie Skadeland had 10 kills, 30 assists, 22 digs and three blocks as Williston defeated Bismarck 15-8, 15-4, 15-13 in the West Region championship match in Minot. Jenny Gossett had 11 kills for the Demons. Williston and Bismarck also qualified for state.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior nipped UND-Williston 88-83 in Mon-Dak Conference basketball action at Williston. Rich Condo and Mike Montgomery provided the winning spark for the Mystics with 33 and 24 points, respectively. Vern Grimsrud paced the host Tetons with 22 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bill Rexford won the Cup Series championship at the age of 23 years, 7 months in 1950. Second-youngest was Jeff Gordon (24 years, 3 months) in 1995.

