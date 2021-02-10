Morning Tipoff - Feb. 11, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 11
College basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships, West Fargo.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Northern State, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Minot at Century, Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Jamestown Invite, 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary 6 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships, West Fargo.
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck, Wachter Rink, 7:15 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Williston at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; District 9 Tournament at New Salem.
High school girls hockey: Devils Lake at Bismarck Blizzard, 5 p.m., Wachter Arena; Fargo Davies at Mandan, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invite, 5 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Feb. 13
College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
College indoor track: Marauders Winter Carnival, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary 4 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships, West Fargo.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston (at Virginia, Minn.), 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Williston at St. Mary’s, 3:15 p.m.; Hillsboro-Central Valley at Shiloh, 4 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Invite, 10 a.m. (diving), 11:30 a.m. (swimming)
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 4 p.m.; District 9 tournament at New Salem.
High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Bismarck Blizzard, Wachter Rink, 2 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Feb. 14
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Bemidji State (at Virginia, Minn.), 9 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Bismarck at St. Mary’s
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Duel at Daytona
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at California
6 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa State at Kansas
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Memphis
ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona
8 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Arizona State
ESPNU — Eastern Kentucky at Belmont
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada-Las Vegas at Boise State
PAC-12N —Southern California at Washington
10 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Washington State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami
BTN — Michigan at Purdue
6 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Florida State
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
8 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at Arkansas
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Miami at Houston
9 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Portland
TENNIS
2 a.m.
ESPN2 — Australian Open, Second Round
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Australian Open, Third Round
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Australian Open, Third Round
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dickinson got a taste of just how nasty the Bismarck boys basketball team can be. Bismarck, with most of its cylinders pounding away, rolled to a 78-66 victory over the Midgets at the BHS Karlgaard gym. The winning Demons gunned in 10 of 23 3-point attempts to win the finesse game and outmuscled the Midgets 37-26 on the boards. Dexter Werner, a 6-foot-4 junior, took game scoring honors with 19 points. DeWayne Liggins added 17 for BHS. Liggins grabbed 15 rebounds and Werner pulled down nine. Jesse Kessel led a trio of Dickinson double-figure scorers with 14 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary women's basketball team overcame a double-digit second half deficit for the second straight night and rallied past Mayville State 82-76 at the Activity Center. Jessie Slinde led the U-Mary attack with 24 points on 11-for-12 shooting. Melissa Charbonneau connected for 23 points for Mayville State. Now U-Mary, despite its 2-11 start in DAC-10 play, is just one game behind South Dakota Tech for the eighth and final spot in the conference tournament. The Marauders play the Hardrockers later this week.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The Mandan park board has named Roger Erickson, Mandan High School wrestling coach, to the position of golf pro at the Mandan municipal golf course. Erickson has won numerous tournaments in southwest North Dakota and placed fourth in the state amateur tournament in 1967. He was a medalist in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference golf tournament while attending Dickinson State. Erickson is a native of New England and a graduate of Dickinson State College.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Craig Kimbrel is the major league active career leader in saves with 348. Kenley Jansen is second with 312.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Feb. 11
1878 — The Boston Bicycle Club, the first bicycle club in the United States, is formed.
1949 — Willie Pep becomes the first boxer in the history of the 126-pound class to regain a lost championship with a 15-round unanimous decision over Sandy Saddler at Madison Square Garden.
1950 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores three goals for his first NHL hat trick. Howe also has two assists in the 9-4 victory over the Boston Bruins.
1952 — Philadelphia's Paul Arizin scores 26 points to win MVP honors and lead the East team to a 108-91 win over the West in the second NBA All-Star game. George Mikan of the Minneapolis Lakers leads the way for the West with 26 points and 15 rebounds.
1970 — The Atlanta Hawks score 97 points, the most ever scored in the second half of an NBA game, en route to a 155-131 win at San Diego.
1971 — Montreal's Jean Beliveau scores his 500th goal in the Canadiens' 6-2 victory over the Minnesota North Stars.
1982 — Houston Rockets center Moses Malone grabs an NBA-record 21 offensive rebounds in a 117-100 win over Seattle.
1982 — For the first time in NHL history, referee Kerry Fraser awards penalty shots in the same period. Vancouver's Thomas Gradin and Ivan Hlinka each score against Red Wings goalie Gilles Gilbert in the third period of a 4-4 tie at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena.
1988 — Wayne Gretzky gets his NHL-record ninth 100-point season. Gretzky scores a goal and has two assists in the Edmonton Oilers' 7-2 victory at Vancouver to give him 101 points, He passes Marcel Dionne, who had eight seasons.
1990 — Mike Tyson loses for the first time when James "Buster" Douglas knocks him out in the 10th round and captures the heavyweight championship in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.
1992 — Anfissa Reztsova wins the women's 7.5-kilometer biathlon event to become the first woman to get gold medals in two different Winter Olympic sports. She skied the final 5-kilometer leg on the Soviet Union's winning 20K cross-country relay team in the 1988 Olympics.
1995 — For the first time an NBA team to has two of its players sweep the All-Star Saturday competition. Harold Miner wins the Slam Dunk and Glen Rice captures the Long Distance Shootout for the Miami Heat.
2000 — Boston's Ray Bourque becomes the second defenseman, and ninth player, in NHL history to reach 1,500 points. Bourque he scores a goal for the Bruins in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers.
2007 — Anja Paerson captures the downhill, becoming the first skier to win gold medals in all five disciplines at the world championships. Paerson, who also won the super-G and combined titles earlier in the week, won gold medals in the giant slalom at the last two worlds and one in the slalom in 2001.
2017 — Ajee' Wilson breaks the American record in the women's indoor 800 meters to win the event for the fourth straight year in the NYRR Millrose Games. Wilson finishes in 1:58.27 at The Armory to break the mark of 1:58.71 set by Nicole Teter in 2002.
2017 — Henrik Lundqvist makes 32 saves for his 400th career win and the New York Rangers beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2.
2018 — In Pyeongchang, South Korea, David Gleirscher is a surprise winner giving Austria its first gold in men's luge in 50 years. Chris Mazdzer, who's season hit rock-bottom less than a month ago, makes history for the U.S., giving the Americans their first men's singles medal by finishing second in 3:10.728.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com