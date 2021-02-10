Morning Tipoff - Feb. 11, 2021

50 YEARS AGO (1971): The Mandan park board has named Roger Erickson, Mandan High School wrestling coach, to the position of golf pro at the Mandan municipal golf course. Erickson has won numerous tournaments in southwest North Dakota and placed fourth in the state amateur tournament in 1967. He was a medalist in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference golf tournament while attending Dickinson State. Erickson is a native of New England and a graduate of Dickinson State College.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Craig Kimbrel is the major league active career leader in saves with 348. Kenley Jansen is second with 312.

SPORTS HISTORY

By The Associated Press

Feb. 11

1878 — The Boston Bicycle Club, the first bicycle club in the United States, is formed.

1949 — Willie Pep becomes the first boxer in the history of the 126-pound class to regain a lost championship with a 15-round unanimous decision over Sandy Saddler at Madison Square Garden.

1950 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores three goals for his first NHL hat trick. Howe also has two assists in the 9-4 victory over the Boston Bruins.