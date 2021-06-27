Moritz prevails with power, defense

A chameleon lizard wouldn't exactly make an adorable mascot, but it would have been a fitting one for Moritz Sport and Marine over the weekend.
The Bismarck women's slowpitch softball team changed into whatever it needed to be in its five-game march to the Rec I championship in the McQuade Softball Tournament.
Moritz won a couple of blowouts, but when runs were required on Saturday it outscored Bismarck Dolls Studios 19-11. When defense was called for in the final two games of the tournament, Moritz defeated both Rapid City Hit or Miss and the Minot Anarchy Aces 6-3.
In Sunday's championship game with the Anarchy Aces, Moritz played errorless ball afield and turned a double play. Though out-hit 13-10, Moritz made the plays when it had to, stranding nine Anarchy Ace runners.
"We've always been told defense wins games," Moritz manager Therese Schmidt said.
Schmidt said she had a hunch runs would be scarce against Minot.
"We've watched this Minot team and they're a very good team. ... They beat (Bismarck) Corral Bar in the 10th or 11th inning, so it was a long day for them," she said. "Low-scoring games are all about defense and pitching."
The Aces, playing their seventh game of the tournament and their fourth Sunday game, started fast, pounding out five of their hits in the first inning.
Cleanup hitter Julie Yantzer gave Moritz a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run to left field in the top of the first inning. Minot tied the game in the bottom of the inning with five consecutive singles, including a two-run base hit by Sherene Hansen.
Singles by Michelle Hemstad, Jane Petit-Castor and Hansen put the Aces ahead 3-2 in the third inning. That lead was quickly erased by another two-run, four-base poke to left field by Yantzer in the top of the fourth. Darby Krivoruchka followed with a double and Schmidt slapped an RBI single to give Moritz a 5-3 lead.
Home runs are nothing new to Yantzer, but she hadn't cleared the fence in the tournament until the championship game.
"We only get three home runs (per game) and we want to use them wisely," she said. "It never was my intention going up to swing for the fence. That's when you make mistakes," she observed.
While she may have driven in the runs on Sunday, Yantzer said the play of the younger players like Dre Frantz and Samone Motley is absolutely vital.
"The desire is there (with the veteran players) but the body just doesn't respond sometimes," Yantzer noted. "Where we have the experience, the Dres and Samones have strength and speed, and a lot of it. ... Those girls carry us with their fast hands and fast feet."
Frantz singled twice and scored two runs on Sunday and Motley was one-for-three.
Moritz was playing its first McQuade in many years as a Rec team. They were once rated Class C and played as a Class D team in 2019, but have since been reclassified.
Schmidt said her team may have won the tournament, but certainly was not in a league of its own.
"We didn't walk in and 10-run everybody. Watch this division and watch Class C over there," she said, motioning to a game on Clem Kelley diamond 2. "We've had people, including umpires, telling us 'you guys are where you belong.'"
Yantzer said Moritz once belonged in Class C, but those were the good old days.
"When we were at C we had no problem putting up 20 runs. That's not us anymore," she said.
Notes
Only two of the fifteen 2019 champions returned and repeated. Russell's Paint and Body of Orlando, Fla., won the men's C title again and Mandan Bowers Excavating Team 2 prevailed again in men's Masters 50. ... Russell's was the last remaining unbeaten in the double-elimination Class C division. They fell lost 22-15 to Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics in the first championship game, but rebounded to win the rematch 21-19. ... Russell's scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning in the second championship game. ... In another double-elimination division, women's C-D, Elk River, Minn., Ductech came out of the losers' bracket to win the championship. Ductech trimmed Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics 14-6 and 21-4 to secure the championship. ... Grand Forks teams picked off five McQuade championships. Aatrix won in women's Rec II, The Bun captured the women's Rec IV title and Joe Black took men's Rec II Bud Light honors. ... Bismarck and Mandan each boasted two winners. Moritz and Fanta Farms of Bismarck won the women's Rec I and women's Rec III titles, respectively. Mandan's title winners were Seven Seas in men's Rec I and Bowers Team 2. ... Three out-of-state teams thrived in Bismarck. In addition to Russell's and Ductech, Watertown, S.D., Woody's emerged a winner in the men's Rec III Budweiser division.