Moritz prevails with power, defense

Frantz singled twice and scored two runs on Sunday and Motley was one-for-three.

Moritz was playing its first McQuade in many years as a Rec team. They were once rated Class C and played as a Class D team in 2019, but have since been reclassified.

Schmidt said her team may have won the tournament, but certainly was not in a league of its own.

"We didn't walk in and 10-run everybody. Watch this division and watch Class C over there," she said, motioning to a game on Clem Kelley diamond 2. "We've had people, including umpires, telling us 'you guys are where you belong.'"

Yantzer said Moritz once belonged in Class C, but those were the good old days.

"When we were at C we had no problem putting up 20 runs. That's not us anymore," she said.

Notes

Only two of the fifteen 2019 champions returned and repeated. Russell's Paint and Body of Orlando, Fla., won the men's C title again and Mandan Bowers Excavating Team 2 prevailed again in men's Masters 50. ... Russell's was the last remaining unbeaten in the double-elimination Class C division. They fell lost 22-15 to Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics in the first championship game, but rebounded to win the rematch 21-19. ... Russell's scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning in the second championship game. ... In another double-elimination division, women's C-D, Elk River, Minn., Ductech came out of the losers' bracket to win the championship. Ductech trimmed Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics 14-6 and 21-4 to secure the championship. ... Grand Forks teams picked off five McQuade championships. Aatrix won in women's Rec II, The Bun captured the women's Rec IV title and Joe Black took men's Rec II Bud Light honors. ... Bismarck and Mandan each boasted two winners. Moritz and Fanta Farms of Bismarck won the women's Rec I and women's Rec III titles, respectively. Mandan's title winners were Seven Seas in men's Rec I and Bowers Team 2. ... Three out-of-state teams thrived in Bismarck. In addition to Russell's and Ductech, Watertown, S.D., Woody's emerged a winner in the men's Rec III Budweiser division.

