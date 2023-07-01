After taking a tough tumble off a bucking bronco at the Ponoka Stampede in Alberta earlier this week, Ty Breuer got a phone call from back home.

"My daughter Kayd told my wife Kelli, 'We better call dad to make sure he's OK."

For Breuer, the Mandan bareback riding star, much has changed since he started his pro career back in 2010. Now 33, he has three kids -- a daughter and two sons -- Kayd the oldest at 5 1/2.

"Kelli's the hero in the whole deal. She holds everything together," Ty said. "It's a lot harder when a guy's got a family back home. There's a lot more stuff going on and of course I don't want to miss out. I want to be there for them."

Problem is, and it's not really a problem, Breuer continues to excel at the sport's premier level, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

Last year, he placed first nine times, including at the prestigious Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot. He earned a trip to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas for the sixth time in his career where he placed eighth. And maybe most impressively, and indeed a sign of his sustained success, passed $1 million in career earnings.

"You're always trying to find the right balance, especially now being home with your family, but, you know, I've been able to make a pretty nice living," said Breuer, who also ranches. "I've been fortunate to do this as long as I have. You don't know how long it's going to last, nobody does, but when you're still doing decent at it, and you feel good physically, I guess you just keep going."

It's one of the most hectic, and potentially lucrative, times of year on the rodeo calendar. "Cowboy Christmas" allows for opportunities to compete all across the country and into Canada.

Breuer started the week at the Ponoka Stampede in Alberta, where things went well. He currently sits fourth with a score of 85.5. From there, it was a 1,700-mile haul to Colorado for the Greeley Stampede, before going all the way back to Ponoka to ride again on Sunday.

"It's a busy time of year," Breuer said. "We're usually riding hard this time of year."

July 3 will be spent in Montana, either at Red Lodge or Livingston. The following day will be even busier. He plans to hit two of Belle Fourche, S.D., Killdeer or his home rodeo in Mandan, which will be inside brand new Dale Pahlke Arena, with a total purse of more than $160,000 at stake.

"It's pretty exciting they were able to get that built. I never thought I'd see a new arena there in my lifetime," Breuer said. "It's pretty cool everyone worked hard to be able to get that built."

The new arena was just phase one of the overall project. The way Breuer's riding, he might still be going strong when the whole thing is done. Although, he understands better than most health is fleeting when riding the rankest horses on the planet.

He took a few months off over the winter to rehab a spinal cord compression, which rendered his left arm continuously numb.

"It's where your spinal cord gets pinched up," Breuer said. "I've tweaked my neck and had my arm go numb, but not for that long. After Denver (National Western Stock Show and Rodeo), I took a couple months off. Did a lot of rehabbing."

He's feeling good now and rounding into form. At two South Dakota rodeos last weekend, he placed second and fourth.

As for the future, only time will tell. One thing is for sure, in primarily a young man's game, he's still got it.

"It's been such a big part of my life for a long time and I do still enjoy it," said Breuer, who started riding roughstock his sophomore year of high school. "I'm sure a guy knows when the right time is, but for now, we're just gonna keep going."