Marauders finish golf opener

Cody Brunner tied for 36th place to lead the University of Mary men's golf team at the two-day Warrior Invitational at Stallion Mountain Golf Club in Las Vegas. Brunner's total was 164.

Alex Wilson (52nd), Zach Johnson (55th), Ben Wilson (56th) and Tyce Halter (56th) rounded out the lineup in the tournament, which concluded on Tuesday. The Marauders' total of 696 was 10th out of 10 teams. Washburn (601) edged Missouri Western by one stroke for the team win.

Kaleigh Carmichael tied for 37th place to lead the Marauder women. Carmichael's two-round total was 184. Anna Graveline (41st), Bernadette Barringer (43rd), Cassandra Johnson (44th) and Alli Hulst (46th) rounded out the lineup. U-Mary's total of 772 was eighth out of eight teams.

Meet winner Northeast shot 662.

The Marauders' next meet is the South Dakota Mines Invite April 11-13.

