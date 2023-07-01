With the 144th edition of Mandan Rodeo Days just a single day away from getting underway at the new Dale Pahlke Arena, the list of contestants competing in the three-day event has been announced.

This year's events are heavy on defending champions, as five of the nine champions in last year's eight events -- steer wrestling ended in a tie for first, and one of the two champions are back, as is the top team in team roping -- have returned to defend their titles.

Caleb Barrett returns to defend his bareback riding championship (88 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Company's Sippin Firewater), as does Cyler Dowling, one of the two champions in steer wrestling (4.2 seconds), Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith in team roping (5.2 seconds), Kolby Wanchuk in saddle bronc (87.5 points on Macza Pro Rodeo's Ols Tubs Get Smart) and Paige Jones in barrel racing (15.69 seconds).

Mandan Rodeo Days will see 12 of the top 22 competitors in the PRCA All-Around standings compete in this year's events, including current leader Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah.

Wright, who is ranked second in both bull riding and saddle bronc riding, is scheduled to compete in both events on Monday, July 3, taking on Dakota Rodeo's Arthur in saddle bronc competition and Dr. Campbell in bull riding.

The only two competitors ahead of Wright in his two events, Ky Hamilton in bull riding and Sage Newman in saddle bronc riding, will join him in Mandan next week.

Hamilton will ride Dakota Rodeo's Sun Country on Monday, July 3, while Newman will try to tame Stace Smith Pro Rodeos' Flashcard Champ on Tuesday, July 4.

The other two PRCA event leaders that will be in attendance are Keenan Hayes, current leader in bareback riding, who will be riding Dakota Rodeo's Blue Wake on Independence Day, and Comanche, Texas' Hali Williams, the top breakaway roper.

Mandan Rodeo Days will also feature Kaycee Feild, a six-time World Champion with career earnings over $3.3 million, Nelson Wyatt, the current No. 3 in the World PRCA Team Roping contests, back-to-back National Finals Rodeo team roping champions Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira and Mandan's Ty Breuer, who represented North Dakota at the 2022 NFR in Las Vegas.

Driggers and Nogueira are scheduled as the final competitors in team roping on Sunday, July 2 in team roping, while Breuer is on track to ride Dakota Rodeo's Wild N Out on Tuesday, July 4.

Feild and Weild are not currently lined up to participate on a particular night, but have been announced as competitors.

The full daysheets of the competitors can be found at mandanrodeo.com/rodeo/competitors.