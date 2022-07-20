Mandan A's coach Bird Horse 'little surprised' to be Class A West Region's top seed

With 21 wins on the season, it was no fluke the Mandan A's earned the top seed for the Class A West Region Tournament.

However, coach Rob Bird Horse said the A's have gotten their fair share of breaks throughout the summer.

"We played a lot of one-run games, other games where it was tied late and the luck of baseball went in our direction," said Bird Horse, in his fourth season coaching the A's. "Credit has to go to our kids for staying in a lot of those games, just continuing to compete, and then we had a few bounces go our way."

The Braves went 21-14 en route to the No. 1 seed for the West Region tournament, which starts today at 11 a.m. at Dwyer Field in Bismarck. Bird Horse had hopes for a good season, but his expectations were surpassed.

"It has surprised me a little, but we've been pretty consistent just with how we've stayed in games, kept it close," Bird Horse said. "When you do that, you at least have a chance to win at the end."

Quality pitching has been the key, Bird Horse said, and he knows what that looks like. The former Bismarck High standout pitched college ball at BSC and UND.

"We've been pretty consistent on the mound, just working ahead in the count and relying on our defense to make plays," Bird Horse said. "Our guys have done a pretty good job keeping hitters off balance."

Jordan Binder has led the way. Binder also has eaten innings for the Chiefs this summer at the AA level.

"He's a guy that wants the ball in big games," Bird Horse said of Binder. "He's been one of our main guys from the get-go."

Jamison Nelson, Seth Gerhardt and Tate Olson also have been steady arms, primarily in starting roles. Lefty Dylan Gierke has been a key contributor as well, mostly out of the bullpen. Owen Brinks has been the A's catcher the majority of the time.

Offensively, Olson is the A's top hitter, posting an average over .400.

"Offensively, the main thing we've tried to do is put pressure on the defense, put the ball in play and try not to give away at bats," Bird Horse said.

As the top seed, the A's will play the third game on Thursday, scheduled for 4 p.m.

With Watford City automatically qualified for next week's state tournament as the host, only three spots are up for grabs.

In a field which also includes three Bismarck teams -- No. 2 Senators, No. 3 Reps and fourth-seeded and host Capitals -- the top seed doesn't guarantee the A's anything.

"It's going to be pretty exciting with what's at stake," Bird Horse said. "There are a lot of good teams out there, so we'll have to play well to be one of the last three teams standing."