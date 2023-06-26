Jonny Lowe hopes to be better than his dad one day. Not an unreasonable goal for most, but for the young right-hander from Texas, it's lofty.

More outings like Monday night just might send him on his way.

Lowe tossed six shutout innings with eight strikeouts as the Larks defeated Minot 6-1 at Municipal Ballpark.

Lowe's dad Sean pitched 440 major league innings and won 23 games across seven seasons in the bigs.

"I want to be better than him otherwise I'm always going to be in his shadow," the 6-2 Rockwall, Texas product said.

He said it with a smile on his face, clearly conveying the admiration he has for his dad.

"I mean, he taught me everything I know," Jonny said. "I've had a lot of other good coaches too, but to kind of learn from him, try to perfect my craft with him by my side, I'm definitely blessed to have that."

Lowe weaved in and out of trouble Monday night at Municipal Ballpark. He walked five and allowed four hits, but was able to put up six zeroes.

"I felt good. I was able to flip the curve ball in there and that helped," Lowe said. "Six innings, 100 pitches? Gotta be happy with that."

The two teams were wearing alternate jerseys. The Larks were the Dakota Rattlers and Minot the Mallards. The new threads could not change Minot's luck. The Mallards fell to a Northwoods League worst 5-20 in their debut campaign. When they play again tonight at Corbett Field, it will again be Rattlers vs. the Mallards.

Jack Herring hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Larks also got production from the bottom of their order. Luke Hammond, Nick Johnstone and Nick Oakley -- hitters 7-8-9 in the lineup -- went 6-for-11 with four runs and three RBIs.

The Larks put up a crooked number in the bottom of the fourth inning with Herring delivering the big blow.

With two outs and Jake Simons on first after a leadoff single, Herring connected for his second home run of the summer over the left-field fence for a 3-0 lead. They didn’t stop there.

Johnstone singled home Hammond to make it 4-0. Oakley followed with a double, scoring Johnstone for the second time in the game to make it 5-0. All four runs in the fourth inning scored with two outs.

Down 6-0, Minot got on the board in top of the seventh inning on a solo home run by Brandon Mondragon.

That was all Lowe and two relievers allowed on the night in front of a crowd of 1,750 in what has been a novel experience for the kid from the Lone Star State.

"I've been to New York, but that's about as far north as I've been. I'm from way down there in Texas. You kinda forget places like this exist," he said. "It's been a really good experience. I've enjoyed it.

"The fans are great every night. Love my teammates and hopefully we can win some more ball games."