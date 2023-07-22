In sports, it’s not hard to know when it’s the end.

Either the clock runs out; the last out is made; the last forehand winner ends the fifth set; the eight-second horn blows or you get stomped into the dirt; the checkered flag flies; you putt in on 18; or throw that last ball in the 10th frame.

In sports writing, it’s a little different. How do you know when to give up something you vainly think you’re still good at, and hope others do, too? Especially when you still love doing it, and love being a small part of the games you have long been too old to play. It’s that last part that makes me feel more like 45 than 60 (when I’m watching).

I can’t play the games I used to – baseball, football, basketball, tennis, softball and so on. Now my rebuilt shoulders and surgically repaired knees and hands limit me to more static pursuits like golf (I’m bad) and bowling (I’m worse).

Covering sports played by younger people got me back in the game. I was part of it again: behind the chutes with the cowboys at the rodeo; In a hundred press boxes with new and old cohorts calling the games on radio and covering for their respective papers; being on the field with the athletes and coaches themselves to get a couple quotes and reminisce about years gone by.

Now I believe my clock has ticked down to zero. And this game has as much to do with doing the right thing for the right person as it does doing the right thing for me. It’s time to give my nights and weekends to my wife, Robin. Ask any sports writer, broadcaster or coach who has been married a long time, they will tell you it takes a special person to put up with that. For four decades, Robin has put up with a lot, without complaint.

For 42 years, starting back at The Dickinson Press in 1981, weekends have not really been mine, not even after leaving the newsroom full-time 22 years ago. As a full-time part-timer for the Tribune, the Associated Press and at some time writing for every daily newspaper (or now website) in the state and beyond, I still spent almost as many nights or weekends writing gamers or features as I did for those first 20.

If I didn’t love that work and the great coaches, fans, other sports writers and broadcasters and tournament workers I got to see on a regular basis, I would have given it up a long time ago.

Newspapering was different when I started. There were no computers, no cell phones, no email, no text messaging, no internet, no covering games from home. You drove to Bowman, called in a story that a stringer (none of those anymore) took by dictation and you drove home. Folks smoked like stacks in the newsroom, went to bars together after work and tournaments. Old timers schooled newbies. Newsrooms were packed with reporters and readers were plentiful.

Today, you can find all the details you need immediately online, call a person from anywhere for a quote or to verify details and file a story from an outhouse if you want.

For several years, I covered all WCHA hockey on Fridays and Saturdays from my home. Same with NDSU, UND, SDSU and USD football. I even covered five simultaneous state high school basketball tournaments in North and South Dakota for the AP from my home on three computers and two TVs.

All the while, Robin sat home or took weekend trips with her twin sister, Debbie. They even celebrated one of our milestone anniversaries by taking my son on a trip to Scotland while I stayed home to work. Thank God she’s been around all this time to cover my butt.

Looking back, I ask myself what kind of person would marry a sports writer or broadcaster after already seeing what kind of life they live? Robin knew what she was getting into because 42 years ago she, too, worked at the Dickinson Press and saw the hours I kept. But she still asked me to marry her (true story), and 38 years ago – on state Class B basketball championship night – we got hitched. I and most of the men in my wedding party stood at the bar at the German Hungarian Club in Dickinson watching Linton in the title game rather than doing the other things you do at a wedding.

After the first argument about that, things settled into a groove; Robin being home most nights, including weekends; me at the game or the office. Robin didn’t and still doesn’t care for sports in general, but we’ll go to games together if I’m not covering just to have a date night. She pretends to like going.

Now I feel like one of the last of a dying breed. When I learned recently that Wayne Nelson in Grand Forks had retired, I pondered if I am now the longest-serving active sports writer in the state. I would take pride in that. But if I were, it wouldn’t be for long. I asked longtime sports writer Greg DeVillers if he ever regretted retiring or thought about writing part time. Never, he said.

With his words echoing in my head like a ticked-off parent screaming at a ref, l heard the final horn sound. So, to everyone I’ve ever worked with or for, I thank you for making the last nearly half-century immensely enjoyable and I look forward to seeing you at games and tournaments as a “civilian.”

Robin, time to pack up the Harley and ride off into the sunset … at least as far as Rolling Hills Truck Stop for dinner. I don’t have anywhere else to be. From now on, I’m yours.