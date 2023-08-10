Hall of Fame boxer Virgil Hill has been named as the 48th recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state's highest commendation for its citizens.

Born in Clinton, Mo., Hill grew up in Grand Forks and Williston. He fought in the state several times and had a professional record of 51-7, with 23 knockouts, competing as both a light heavyweight and cruiserweight.

Known as "Quicksilver," Hill won the silver medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles in the middleweight division.

Hill won his first 30 professional fights, claiming his first championship belt in 1986 with a win over Clarence Osby for the WBC light heavyweight title. He added the WBA light heavyweight crown in 1987 and retained the belt with 10 consecutive victories.

In 1992, Hill successfully won the WBC International light heavyweight title and went on to successfully defend that belt 10 times.

Of Hill's 58 fights, 27 were held in North Dakota, including his final bout in 2015 at the Bismarck Civic Center where he defeated Jimmy Campbell by TKO at the age of 51. Hill's first match was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 15, 1984.

Hill fought all over the world, including in Australia, Canada, England, France Germany and South Africa. However, his most frequent destination was Bismarck, with 15 fights in the Capital City.

Hill was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June of 2013 in Canastota, N.D.

The award was announced by Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday.