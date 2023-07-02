Former Minot State baseball player Jared Young is carving out a role with the Chicago Cubs.

Young, 27, from Prince George, British Columbia, played in his fifth straight game on Sunday night since being recalled from the Iowa Cubs (AAA) on Wednesday.

Young, a left-handed hitter and right-handed thrower, has been playing first base for the Cubs, who are 38-44 on the season.

In five games since being called up, Young has four hits in 13 at bats. Three of those hits have been for extra bases, including a home run in his first at bat of the season on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. Young has four RBIs and has scored three runs so far.

Young began his college baseball career at Minot State in 2015 and hit nearly .400 that season as a freshman for the Beavers. He finished with a batting average of .398, including five home runs, 18 doubles, two triples and 35 RBIs.

Young transferred to NCAA Division I Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va., for the 2016 season and was selected in the 15th round by the Cubs in the 2017 draft.

Young made his major league debut last season for the Cubs, going 5-for-19 with two doubles in six games, all in September.

Prior to being called up, Young was hitting. 326 in 172 at bats for the AAA Iowa Cubs. He had 13 home runs and 45 RBIs.