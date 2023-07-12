Three former Bismarck Northwoods League pitchers were selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Connor O’Halloran, who played for the Bismarck Larks in 2021, was the first off the board. The Michigan left-handed pitcher was taken in the fifth round, No. 157 overall, by the Toronto Blue Jays.

O’Halloran went 8-6 with a 4.11 ERA and one complete game in 15 starts as a junior for the Wolverines. He struck out 110 batters and walked 26 in 103 innings.

Two players who played in the 2020 Bismarck pod also were selected.

Jacob Widener, a pitcher from Oral Roberts, went in the ninth round, No. 259 overall, by the Kansas City Royals. Widener played for the Bismarck Bull Moose in 2020.

Jared Wegner, an outfielder from Arkansas, was the No. 282 selection by the New York Yankees in the ninth round.

Widener went 2-2 with one save and two games started in 30 appearances as a sophomore for the Golden Eagles this year. He allowed 31 hits, walked 21 and struck out 80 batters in 49 2/3 innings.

Wegner hit .313 in his first year at Arkansas after playing four years at Creighton. He had four doubles, two triples and 15 homers plus 51 RBIs in 43 games for the Razorbacks.

A total of 90 current or former Northwoods League players were drafted, along with 22 players selected who were scheduled to play in the league but were unable to due to injury or other circumstances.

The highest-picked Northwoods League player was Jacob Wilson, a junior shortstop from Grand Canyon, who played for the Mankato MoonDogs in 2021. He went No. 6 overall in the first round to the Oakland Athletics. Five first-round picks were Northwoods League alums.