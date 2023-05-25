Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Laura Roesler Kozlowski, Jessica Sommerfeld, Allie Smith Nowatny, Jory Zunich, Kara Deringer Meier, Anne Jorgenson Weisbeck, Kiki Smith Beschorner and Harry Clark will be inducted into the North Dakota Track and Field Hall of Fame on Friday.

The ceremony will be held at the Mandan Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m. A social is set for 6:30.

Roesler won a state record 21 championships across the 100, 200, 400 and 800 from 2005-2010 for Fargo South.

Roesler went on to a decorated collegiate career at Oregon, earning All-American honors 17 times. She also was a four-time Olympic Trials Qualifier.

Sommerfeld won two state titles in the shot put and one in the javelin from 1995-97 for the Lisbon Broncos. She participated in the throws at Rice and Arkansas in college, qualifying for the USA Championships in the javelin while at Arkansas.

After her competitive career ended, she has coached at TCU, Eastern Illinois at South Dakota State.

Allie Smith claimed five state titles at Wahpeton from 2001-2005 between the 200, 400 and 1,600 relays. In college at South Dakota she was a two-time All-American.

Kiki Smith, also from Wahpeton, placed at state 20 times. She won titles in the 100 hurdles twice and 300 hurdles twice. She also was a relay state champion three times before earning All-American honors six times in college -- three times at North Dakota State and three more times at South Dakota.

Zunich, from Williston, won the 3,200 in 2003, 2004 and 2005, becoming the first high school boy to accomplish that feat. Zunich competed in the Big 12 at Iowa State in college.

Meier was a four-time hurdle champion at Fargo Shanley from 1994-95. She also won a pair of relay championships with the Deacons and placed at the state meet 18 times. Meier went on to play college volleyball at George Washington University.

Jorgenson placed 19 times at the state meet from 1994-1999, winning five state titles in three relays (1,600, 800, 400).

Clark has spent four decades coaching in North Dakota at Mott, Richland and Kindred. He currently is the cross country coach at Kindred. In high school at Woodworth, Clark won the mile and two-mile run in 1976. In college he competed at Valley City State.