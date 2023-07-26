Duluth’s strong second half continued Wednesday night. Bismarck’s rough second half did the same.

The Huskies scored 12-runs in their last three at bats to blow out the Larks 17-4 at Municipal Ballpark. In the two-game series, the 15-7 Huskies scored 31 runs.

The Larks, who dropped 5-17 in the second half, made things hard on themselves. Bismarck was charged with four errors, while its pitchers also walked eight batters in the 3-hour, 9-minute affair in front of 1,820 fans.

Raymond Velazquez hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning for the opening runs. Michael Hallquist also homered for Duluth. The former Bismarck State College performer from Fargo hit his Northwoods League-leading 13th homer, a three-run shot, in the Huskies’ six-run top of the seventh. Hallquist will play in the Northwoods League All-Star Game in Bismarck on Tuesday.

Calyn Halvorson had three hits for Duluth, which pounded out 15 total. Halvorson scored three runs and drove in two.

Hallquist, Brylan West, Lucas Kelly and Jack Vanoncini added two hits each for the Huskies. Nine Duluth players had hits and eight scored runs.

Northwoods League All-Star Nick Oakley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Larks. Bradlee Preap also had two hits, scored once and drove in one.

Duluth starting pitcher Alex Potter tossed six innings to earn the pitching victory. Potter fanned seven, allowing two runs on six hits.

The Larks remain at home to host Rochester Thursday night at 6:35.