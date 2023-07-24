Crooked numbers were the theme of the night for Duluth Monday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The Huskies scored two runs in the first inning, three in the third, fourth and sixth, and two more in the eighth en route to a 14-7 Northwoods League win over the Larks.

Duluth pounded out 19 hits and drew seven walks in the 3-hour, 15-minute game in front of 1,900 fans.

The first of those three-spots erased an early 4-2 Larks lead.

Jared Mettam, the second batter of the game, connected for a solo home run to make it 1-0 Duluth, but the home team answered.

Jack Herring doubled to start the bottom of the first. After a single by Nick Oakley, AJ Kostic doubled home Herring.

Garret Hill and Aaron Biediger were hit by pitches in consecutive at bats to force in Oakley. Luke Hammon singled home Kostic to make it 3-2 Larks. The next batter, Bradlee Reap, rapped into a double play, but Hill scored making it 4-2 Larks.

Bismarck’s lead was short-lived.

Brandon Compton launched a solo home run with one out in the top of the third for the Huskies. Four batters later, Raymond Velazquez delivered a two-out, two-run double to put Duluth in the lead for good.

Six Huskies had multi-hit games. Compton, a freshman from Arizona State, led the way, going 4-for-6 with three RBIs and four runs scored.

Former Bismarck State College standout Michael Hallquist went 3-for-4 and scored a run for Duluth. The Fargo product and Northwoods League All-Star has clubbed a league-best 12 home runs this season.

Mettam also had three hits for Duluth, which boosted its second-half record to 14-7 with the win.

Jack Herring banged out two hits for the Larks to raise his batting average to .338, tied for seventh-best in the league.

Luke Hammond also had two hits for the Larks, who are off today before hosting Duluth again on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.