Mandan Rodeo Days has long featured some of the best talent the sport has to offer.

Sunday evening, that talent included the stylings of the two-time defending champions of team roping, Hoboken, Georgia's Kaleb Driggers as header and Presidente Prude, Brazil's Junior Nogueira as heeler.

They proved that Mandan was just the latest stop on their run of success, taking first on the evening with an impressive 4.1-second run on their steer.

"This is a good rodeo here with good money," Driggers said. "That's the main reason behind where we end up. It's been a little touch and go this season, we've had some success and had some failure too, so we're trying to add to it and keep Cowboy Christmas going."

Lack of knowledge of their steer coming in, something that Driggers says he and Nogueira try to have before a run, clearly wasn't an issue.

"They didn't have any luck on him in the slack," Driggers said. "We'll just play him how he is."

It's not the first time Driggers and Nogueira have come for Mandan Rodeo Days, and also would not be the first time they've won. The duo claimed the championship in 2021.

It would, however, be the first time they've won in Mandan as defending champions, as they couldn't quite nail down the title last season.

"This is our third or fourth time coming," Driggers said. "We won a few years ago, didn't have any luck last year, so we've had a bit of both sides of the story."

Driggers first got into rodeo back in the mid-2000s, and has worked with a number of different top team ropers, the event he has stuck with since first joining the PRCA.

"I've always loved it and always dreamed about it, and ever since I was old enough to walk, I was carrying around a rope," Driggers said. "All my cousins back home roped, my dad roped, so it was always a hobby of ours and then about when I was 14 or 15 years old, I decided this was what I wanted to do, got serious about it. When I turned 18, I entered the pro rodeo."

Going straight into the PRCA, there was an adjustment period for Driggers, but he settled in quickly.

"There's a learning curve no matter what, it's just about where you're at and what your goals are to move forward," he said.

While he's currently the fourth-ranked header in the world -- Nogueira is third as a heeler -- Driggers actually started out as a heeler himself before making the switch when he joined up with Junior.

"Back in 2015, I was heeling, and he came over in 2014 and was roping with Jake Barnes," Driggers said. "He and I started roping as second partners at jackpots in 2015, and we had success there, and decided to team up when I decided to start heading in 2016."

Driggers and Nogueira compete at rodeos, like Mandan Rodeo Days, and jackpots.

Jackpots are stand alone events built specifically around team roping. They allow teams to enter multiple times, so a competitor has a permanent first and second partner to pair up with in the multi-entry competitions.

Nogueira and Driggers are each other's permanent first partners, while Driggers works with JC Flake as a second partner.

"If you're able to compete well at jackpots, where you have to catch four or five steers in a row, normally it's a little easier to catch one," Driggers said. "At rodeos, times are a little faster, because it's usually a one- or two-head rodeo, so times are faster, people take more risks.

"At a jackpot, it's more consecutive, so you want to catch all five steer clean, so you aren't taking as many risks and times are a little slower."

The partnership between Driggers and Nogueira is built on success and friendship, as they spend much of their summers together.

"We've got a really good partnership, it isn't just about what happens in the arena, we're with each other sometimes even more than our wives," Driggers said. "It helps that we have a great relationship outside the arena, because if someone gets down, the other is there to pick them back up."

Since the two joined forces, they've only finished outside of the top three in money earnings in 2020, when they took 24th.

Outside of the unusual year of COVID, they've been dominant.

"We've had some really good horses, and that's been a major contributing factor for us," Driggers said. "Our horsepower on both sides of the team have been very good, and we're blessed to have them and we're trying to keep it rolling.

"Our horsepower is everything for us, sometimes you ride different horses for different steers or whatever, but you usually have a gameplan when you show up."

An injury slowed Driggers in 2021, the year he and Nogueira first won a title. Despite missing five weeks, it didn't hinder the pair at all.

"That put us a little behind the ball," Driggers said. "But our relationship is so good, we've run so many steers together, that we just picked up right where we left off."

Much like every other contestant Sunday and over the next two days, it is Driggers' and Nogueira's first time in the new digs at Dale Pahlke Arena. Driggers enjoyed the new venue quite a bit.

"This is absolutely perfect, it's a great arena," Driggers said. "They've built some nice grandstands and it has a bigger vibe to it, you could say. We're thankful to everybody who contributed to it."

Driggers and Nogueira arrived in Mandan already having participated in rodeos in Oregon, Arizona and Utah since Friday, and still have several more on the docket over the next few days.

"We're in Belle Fourche (this morning), in Red Lodge, Montana at 5:45, Cody, Wyoming at 8, and then back to Killdeer the next morning," Driggers said. "Then we're back to Livingstone, Mason City, Washington, and Big Fort, Montana. We've got 'em lined up."

As important as his work with Nogueira in the arena is, the duo's team getting them from one show to the next is key.

"The biggest deal is the people we have behind us that help us get to rodeos," Driggers said. "The people who get us from place to place allow us to be rested and we have to stay focused, because every rodeo is worth a lot of money, and you have to compete to the best of your ability, and being rested is the main key."