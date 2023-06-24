After a rainy Friday morning, the skies started to clear in time for the McQuade softball tournament to get under way.

The Russel’s Paint & Body team from Longwood, Florida, was glad to be able to get out to the diamonds at Clem Kelley Complex and get some practice swings in.

Hunter Jacobs was one of the Russel’s players to grab a bat and get some cuts in during the opening rounds of the Home Run Contest.

After a wet weekend in a recent tournament, the cool, windy but dry weather was a welcome change.

“We’ve been watching the weather all week. It kept showing rain Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, a little bit Sunday,” Jacobs said. “We actually just got back, last week we were playing in Minnesota and it rained the whole weekend – Friday, Saturday, Sunday. So we were glad to see it wasn’t raining when we got here.”

The Russel’s team consists of players from the Tampa and Orlando areas and players from North Florida near Tallahassee. They’ll be playing in the Men’s Class C division this weekend in Bismarck.

On Friday, Jacobs and several teammates jumped into the home run contest to get some work in.

“Get some BP in,” Jacobs said. “We didn’t know of a field we could swing at, so we were going to come out, get some swings and have fun, make fun of each other. That’s what I came for, for everybody to laugh at.”

Jacobs was the first batter to hit more than three balls over the fence on Clem Kelley Diamond No. 9. Then he took a turn throwing BP, and teammate Jeremy Migs topped him with six.

“Sometimes you’ve got to get in there and serve up some cookies and let everybody hit it,” Jacobs said.

“I got five and then Migs got six. Of course, I had to pay his way in. How about that? I pay his way in and then he gets more home runs than I did. I should’ve thrown him a knuckle ball on that last one.”

The Florida team is playing in the McQuade for the fourth consecutive year.

“We love this tournament,” Jacobs said. “I came two years ago. We’ve been in the last three years running. We didn’t win it last year, we won it the year before. We just enjoy the environment, the amount of people that com, its nothing like back home.

“This is 10 times better than what we play around the house as far as the environment, there’s plenty of booths set up. We love it up here. The weather’s better too. At home right now, it’s like 95 degrees and about 75 percent humidity.”

Russel’s will open Class C division play on Saturday at 9:50 a.m. against Red Wing (Minn.) Sioux Nation at Clem Kelly No. 5.

They plan to enjoy the weekend, hopefully with less rain than they saw in Minnesota. But they also have a goal in mind.

“I’d be lying if I said we didn’t come to win,” Jacob said. “But overall, we just want to enjoy ourselves, have fun, get ready for worlds. We just enjoy coming up here. Or coach loves it up here.

“But like I said, I’d be lying if I said we didn’t want to win.”