Tonight's winner of the Dakota Classic Modified Tour could come from anywhere -- literally.

In its 34th year, the tour features cars from all across the country.

There are several reasons for that, but one in particular stands out to tour director John Gartner Sr.

"When guys come here to race, they know people aren't here to take them out. They know they're going to race clean," he said. "Nobody wants to come hundreds of miles, or in some cases thousands of miles, and have their car get all beat up. They know when they come here, they're probably going to leave in good shape and we're really proud of that."

More than 90 cars will be at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan tonight for the final night of the tour. The flag drops at 7 p.m. Tuesday's races in Williston were rained out. Wednesday's results at Southwest Speedway in Dickinson were not available at press time.

The standings after Monday night's show in Estevan, Saskatchewan, reflected how national, and to some extent international, the Mod Tour has become.

Tim Ward (115 points) of Arizona leads the way. Travis Hagen from tiny McGregor, N.D., was second, one point back. Drivers from California, Colorado, Iowa, Wisconsin and Canada were in the top 10.

Same was true in the IMCA Stock Car top 10. Rob Van Mil of Barnesville, Minn., led Trent Grager of Sykeston, N.D., by a point, 119-118. Drivers from Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Canada and even Denmark dot the top 10.

The winner takes $2,000, but it's not about the money, either.

"When we started, we were one of the highest, but we're not at the top anymore," Gartner said.

There are other factors that are appealing.

"The hospitality in North Dakota. The people are so nice here and help each other out," Gartner said. "The other day a guy had his engine blow up. A guy in Jamestown said, 'just use my pickup. I'll get it back later.'"

The weather also helps.

"We have some really strong relationships down in the Phoenix area and those guys just love coming up here in the summer," Gartner said. "You can't race down there in the summer. It's too hot. There are guys who come up here and race all summer. They love it."

The tour's growth, Gartner said, can be directly linked to technology. Races held in North Dakota are now viewed all over the globe.

"TV's been a big part of it. We had someone watching in Guatemala ... people all over Europe. They see it and put it on their bucket list," he said.

This year, that included a return to Canada for the first time since the pandemic. There were fewer cars than the other stops on the tour, but a big crowd watched 45 mods and 31 stock cars.

"It was a great night," Gartner said. "We wanted to get back into Canada and we were really happy to finally get back in there."

A new champion will be crowned in the Mod Tour after last season's historic performance by Tom Berry Jr., of Des Moines, Iowa. Berry won all six features last summer, but peeled off after the Estevan race and headed to the USMTS Mod Wars in Ogilvie, Minn.

For several reasons, Dacotah Speedway remains an ideal place to end the tour.

"There are a few things that drivers want to be consistent," Gartner said. "A smooth track, multiple lanes, there's no wall to go and hit and there are the big sweeping turns. You get all of that in Mandan."