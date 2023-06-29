Given a second chance, Trace King delivered for the Bismarck Capitals.

King couldn’t quite finish off the Minot Metros in the top of the seventh inning, but he delivered the walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Capitals a 4-3 victory in the opening game of Thursday’s Class A West Region doubleheader at Dwyer Field.

The Metros, limited to two runs on four hits through frames, used a one-out rally capped by an Easton Twight sacrifice fly to score the game-tying run.

The Capitals shook it off and scored the game-winner a few minutes later.

“It felt amazing,” King said. “It was nice to have that opportunity with that guy on third and just bring him home.”

Logan Herman led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, stole second and went to third on a balk. With two out and Herman 90 feet away, King lined a single to deep center to give the Capitals a win.

Due up fourth in the home half of the seventh, King wanted a chance to finish it off.

“That’s always the thought process -- to be that guy to win the game,” King said. “I was just looking for an inside fastball but I think it just ended up being high. Felt really good, it looked good.”

“He kind of struggled at the plate early but he came up with a big knock in the seventh there with a runner in scoring position and capped off a pretty good pitching performance with a base hit and an RBI,” Capitals coach Aric Lee said.

The Capitals completed a sweep with a 6-1 victory in the second game.

King earned the complete-game win after all, going seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits, walking three, hitting one batter and striking out three.

Hayden Ritter’s sacrifice fly scored King, who led off with a double, in the first inning and Avery Emery had a two-out RBI single to stake King and the Capitals to an early 2-0 lead.

Grady Swanson’s sacrifice fly in the fourth made it 3-0 Bismarck.

King allowed only four base runners over the first four innings. Minot got on the board with two runs on one hit, two walks and a wild pitch in the fifth. The Metros scored on an errant throw to third and a wild pitch. A 1-2-3 double play started by King helped limit the damage.

“He threw well all game,” Lee said. “He had the right play, made a bad throw on a bunt play, we didn’t execute there and threw it up the line in the third and gave them a run there. But he got back on the hill, set them down, limited the damage and finished strong.”

“I was just getting a little tired in the seventh inning. I was close to 100 pitches, just got tired there at the end. I was just mixing it up. Keeping them off balance, switching speeds and stuff,” King said.

Emery went 3-for-3 and King had a pair of hits in the opener for the Capitals.

Hayden Ritter and Kelsen Kudrna combined for five hits to back a strong outing on the mound from Connor Grabow in the finale.

Grabow allowed one run in the first inning, but settled in and limited the Metros to three hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Tegan Schindler led off with a single and eventually scored on an error to give the Metros a 1-0 lead.

The lead was short-lived. Ritter and Kudrna each tripled to deep center in the Capitals’ three-run bottom of the first. Ritter started the rally with a triple and scored on Emery’s single to center. Evan Fuchs walked and Kudrna drove in a pair of runs with a triple, giving Bismarck a 3-1 lead.

After allowing the leadoff single, retired 11 straight batters until Hyran Maples and Gannon Hedberg had back-to-back two-out singles in the fourth. He got Bennett Warren to fly to center to end the inning and set the Metros down 1-2-3 in the fifth to finish the complete-game win.

“Connor threw very well today. We played good defense behind him, so that helps your pitchers out,” Lee said.

“We did a pretty good job executing a few small ball things, Jacob Pearson executed a squeeze, Kelsen Kudrna had a few big hits and the plate. It was a good day.”

Pearson’s bunt single and Jace Kunze’s sacrifice fly capped a three-run third for the Capitals, making it 6-1.

Ritter went 3-for-3 with a triple and Kudrna was 2-for-2 with a triple, double and walk and two RBIs.

“We still have work to do,” Lee said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, get better every day. We know that we have to improve in some areas and most of that is mental, putting complete games together, playing all seven innings.”

“We’re feeling pretty good. We came out with two wins and tomorrow we’re going to try to go get two more,” King said.

The Capitals and Mandan A’s will resume their weather-delayed doubleheader from June 20 on Friday at 5 p.m. in Mandan. The first game will resume with the Capitals leading the A’s 8-5 in the fourth inning, with the second game to follow.