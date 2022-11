Bowling: Nov. 3

BOWLING

WEEKLY LEADERS

MIDWAY LANES

TEN SPOT LANES

NOTE: Bowling leaders are compiled from league websites on Wednesdays. For weekly leaders, each league’s top game and series will be listed, plus any bowler that meets the following minimums -- Men: 275 game, 650 3-game series, 850 four-game series. Women: 225 game, 600 three-game series, 750 four-game series.