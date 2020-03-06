Blue Jays prevail in overtime again

Jamestown’s high-wire postseason act had another happy ending for the Blue Jays.

The defending state champions overcame a nine-point second-half deficit to hold off Mandan 74-71 for their second overtime victory of the West Region tournament Friday night at the Bismarck Event Center.

After surviving a stiff test from Williston in the quarterfinals on Thursday, the Blue Jays outlasted Mandan in the semifinals with their leading scorer (Boden Skunberg) in street clothes.

“I was nervous coming into this tournament. I wasn’t exactly sure what we were, but I’m pretty sure of what we are now,” Jamestown coach and Jacoby Lloyd said. “I’ll tell you, I’m just having a tremendous amount of fun watching this team grow. Mandan is a great team. To be able to come out on top in a game like that, I’m just really proud of our group.”

Carson Lamp scored seven of Jamestown’s nine points in the overtime after having just two through regulation. A jumper by Lamp gave Jamestown a 71-69 lead with 20 seconds to play. Out of a timeout, Mandan went to star senior Elijah Klein on the block. Double-teamed, Klein found Dane Carlson cutting to the hole, but the layup spun out with 10 seconds left. Jamestown grabbed the rebound and Lamp knocked down two more free throws.