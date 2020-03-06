Blue Jays prevail in overtime again

Jamestown’s high-wire postseason act had another happy ending for the Blue Jays.
The defending state champions overcame a nine-point second-half deficit to hold off Mandan 74-71 for their second overtime victory of the West Region tournament Friday night at the Bismarck Event Center.
After surviving a stiff test from Williston in the quarterfinals on Thursday, the Blue Jays outlasted Mandan in the semifinals with their leading scorer (Boden Skunberg) in street clothes.
“I was nervous coming into this tournament. I wasn’t exactly sure what we were, but I’m pretty sure of what we are now,” Jamestown coach and Jacoby Lloyd said. “I’ll tell you, I’m just having a tremendous amount of fun watching this team grow. Mandan is a great team. To be able to come out on top in a game like that, I’m just really proud of our group.”
Carson Lamp scored seven of Jamestown’s nine points in the overtime after having just two through regulation. A jumper by Lamp gave Jamestown a 71-69 lead with 20 seconds to play. Out of a timeout, Mandan went to star senior Elijah Klein on the block. Double-teamed, Klein found Dane Carlson cutting to the hole, but the layup spun out with 10 seconds left. Jamestown grabbed the rebound and Lamp knocked down two more free throws.
“They just made one more play than we did. (Jamestown) is a great team. I’m really proud of our kids. They absolutely left everything out there,” Mandan coach Brandon Schafer said. “We had one message to our guys. Yeah, this is a tough one. We wanted to win the region championship, but our season is not over. We have to be ready tomorrow and we will be.”
The Braves got stellar play from their dynamic senior duo of Elijah Klein and Jaxton Wiest. Klein weaved around foul trouble to flirt with a triple double, finishing with 24 points, 17 rebounds and six blocked shots. Wiest buried all five 3-point shots he took as part of a 25-point performance.
“Jaxton, on both ends, I thought was terrific,” Schafer said. “Eli’s just a machine. We’ve just come to expect games like that from him. He’s been this good for a long time.”
For Jamestown, all 74 of its points were scored by juniors. Brooks Carroll took six 3-pointers and didn’t miss any of them. In fact, few, if any, hit the rim.
“We’re just out there playing basketball, like we always do,” Carroll said. “Playing in games like that is fun. We were moving the ball really well. When you’re open, you gotta shoot it.”
Keith Levin battled with Klein all night inside and held his own. Levin posted a double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
“Elijah is a phenomenal player, of course, but I thought Keith really competed,” Lloyd said. “We had some bumpy moments, but I really liked how we maintained our composure even when things weren’t necessarily looking great.”
Mandan led 45-36 on a 3-pointer from Wiest with 11:30 left in the second half. But the Blue Jays, who pinned down their 20th win of the season and a trip to state next weekend in Fargo, took their first lead of the second half when Lamp found Hilgemann cutting to the hole for a 58-57 lead. Hilgemann scored 13 points and dished out four assists.
“This is awesome. Tournament-basketball is tough to beat,” Lloyd said. “The resiliency these kids have shown the last two days … to be down the majority of both games. These are unbelievable learning experiences for our team.”
Jayce Lowman joined Wiest and Klein in double figures for the Braves with 14 points. Mandan shot 50 percent (30-for-60).
“I can’t say I’m disappointed with anything we did tonight. It was a great high school basketball game. It’s tough to be on the wrong side, but we still have a tremendous amount to play for,” Schafer said. “In our league this year, it seemed like every night you were playing games that came right down to the end. It’s tough, but we have to regroup and be ready tomorrow. I know our kids. They’ll be ready to go.”
Mandan faces Legacy in state-qualifier at 2:30 p.m. Jamestown, meanwhile, goes for its second straight West Region championship against Bismarck with tipoff set for 7:45 p.m. The Blue Jays will play in the region title game for the third year in a row.
“It’s a credit to our kids,” Lloyd said. “They’re dedicated. It’s fun to see that rewarded, for them, and for our community.”