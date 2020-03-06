Bismarck rallies past Minot and into West Region championship game

Bismarck High boys’ basketball coach Jordan Wilhelm isn’t sure what switch was flipped Friday, but something turned on the Demons in the second half of the West Region tournament semifinals at the Bismarck Event Center.

The Demons caught fire midway through the second half and erased a 13-point deficit, then rallied again late to beat Minot 86-80 to secure a berth in tonight’s championship game against Jamestown.

“You’ve got to trust the program, trust what we’ve worked on all year long,” Bismarck coach Jordan Wilhelm said. “Our guys know it’s going to work. It’s going to wear teams down. For us, it’s just a matter of keeping the pressure on. I don’t know what clicked in the second half.”

Whatever it was clicked up and down the lineup after a first half spent spinning their wheels against the sharpshooting Gunville.

It took the work of eight Bismarck players scoring between six and 17 points to offset the 56 netted between Gunville (32) and Deonte Martinez (24).

Gunner Swanson led the Demons with 17. Of those, 14 came in the second half.