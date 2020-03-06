Bismarck rallies past Minot and into West Region championship game

Bismarck High boys’ basketball coach Jordan Wilhelm isn’t sure what switch was flipped Friday, but something turned on the Demons in the second half of the West Region tournament semifinals at the Bismarck Event Center.
The Demons caught fire midway through the second half and erased a 13-point deficit, then rallied again late to beat Minot 86-80 to secure a berth in tonight’s championship game against Jamestown.
“You’ve got to trust the program, trust what we’ve worked on all year long,” Bismarck coach Jordan Wilhelm said. “Our guys know it’s going to work. It’s going to wear teams down. For us, it’s just a matter of keeping the pressure on. I don’t know what clicked in the second half.”
Whatever it was clicked up and down the lineup after a first half spent spinning their wheels against the sharpshooting Gunville.
It took the work of eight Bismarck players scoring between six and 17 points to offset the 56 netted between Gunville (32) and Deonte Martinez (24).
Gunner Swanson led the Demons with 17. Of those, 14 came in the second half.
“We trust each other and just … keep working,” said Swanson, who had four of the Demons’ 14 3-pointers (14-for-39). “This team has a lot of resiliency and we just keep working.”
Trailing 77-73 with 2:42 to play, Bismarck scored 13 straight points. Gunville unleashed his eighth 3-pointer of the game with seconds left to snap the Demons’ 13-0 run. Gunville scored 22 points in the first half.
Bismarck opened the game with three straight second-chance baskets. But it went cold from the field and missed 11 straight shots, while Gunville caught fire.
The Magicians' senior drained a series of long and difficult 3-pointers to stake Minot to a 22-10 lead. Swanson stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer for the Demons, but Gunville answered with two more threes making it 28-15 and prompting Bismarck to call a timeout with 8:09 to play in the half.
The Demons tried playing catch-up from the three-point line with limited success. Kenyon Eagle made two and Kade Rohlfs another.
When Bismarck got within eight, the Magicians came back with back-to-back fast-break baskets by Martinez to push the lead back to double figures.
Minot shot 57 percent, including 8-for-14 from 3-point range, to take a 41-28 halftime lead. Bismarck shot just 27 percent and its scrapping defense forced only eight turnovers.
The Demons launched a mini run early in the second half and got to within 48-42 on Tyce Halter’s basket with 14:02 to play.
Again Minot extended the lead to 52-42, then turned the ball over four straight times. But the Demons didn’t take advantage, missing three shots and turning the ball over. Gunville then hit his seventh 3-pointer.
With 9:10 remaining, Martinez hit a pull-up jumper for a 61-48 lead. That turned out to be the switch that started the Demons comeback. Suddenly, the 3-point game and swarming defense returned and the Demons started closing in.
Three straight 3-pointers followed, then Logan Schaubert (14 points) scored six straight for BHS. With 4:36 left, Swanson converted a three-point play and it was tied 67-67 before Tarin Walker (10 points) drilled a 3-pointer to put BHS up.
The next minute belonged to Minot as Martinez converted back-to-back three-point plays and Easton Larson added two free throws for a 75-71 lead. An exchange of baskets made it 77-73. From there, it was all Bismarck.
“The last two nights, when people put zone on us we get away from that attack mentality,” Wilhelm said. “When we don’t play with that aggressive mindset we haven’t been real good.”
The Demons’ trademark defense forced 20 turnovers, led to 15 offensive rebounds and resulted in many of their 39 3-point attempts (out of 76 shots).
Minot took just 49 shots, had six offensive boards and turned Bismarck over just times.
Tonight, the Demons will seek their first region title since 2011.
“Our mentality has been a one-and-oh mentality,” Wilhelm said. “It’s being the best team we can be every day, so it won’t be anything different (Saturday).”