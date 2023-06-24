The weather forecast has not looked good for much of the week, putting the McQuade softball tournament schedule up in the air.

But for a few lucky hours Friday evening, the clouds cleared and the rain stopped falling, letting the tournament kick off unimpeded.

Among the first events to take place was the exhibition game between Men's Rec II team Bismarck Team Prime and the Men's Rec III team USA Patriots, a wide-ranging team comprised of military vets with at least one amputation.

"It was an honor to play in the same game as these guys," Team Prime coach Ian Ely said. "I've been watching them come to the tournament since I was a little kid, and to see how much better they've gotten over the years, it's pretty fun to watch and be a part of."

"It was a good game, it was a close game," USA Patriots coach and U.S. Army veteran Kai Schjang said. "They're a good group of young ballplayers. We played well, could have been a little more offensive, but that's how games are sometimes."

Exhibition games such as the one at 6 p.m. Friday at Clem Kelly Field No. 8 are a regular part of the McQuades tournament.

What was a little new was the exhibition Friday morning for the USA Patriots before the softball fields around the city began to swell with vendors, spectators and players.

"Yeah we had a nice time at the penitentiary," Schjang said. "The weather didn't cooperate, but we got in four innings and it was still a nice event. We love the exhibition games, because the more we can play, the better it is."

While the exhibition match at the state penitentiary was called after four due to weather, all seven innings were played at Clem Kelly.

Thanks to a pair of runs in the top of the second and late add-on runs, Bismarck Team Prime defeated USA Patriots 6-3 in less than an hour, one of the speedier games that will be played over the weekend due to both teams racing through the middle innings.

"It was a little nerve-wracking, but it's always fun to come out, because this is one of the best nights of the whole weekend," Ely said. "Opening up the tournament against USA Patriots was a real honor. It turned out to be a nice night, and hopefully it'll stay like this for the rest of the weekend.

"It's good to get a warm-up game in, get our legs warmed up, and it should help us for the rest of the tournament."

Playing against the USA Patriots is an even bigger honor for Bismarck Team Prime because they, like the state penitentiary game, have to schedule these kinds of exhibition games out almost a year in advance.

"I don't know how long we had to prepare, but when we knew we were playing it, we were super excited to play in this exhibition," Ely said. "We embraced the game, this was pretty cool for us."

The exhibition games like the ones at the state pen and against Bismarck Team Prime aren't just games, they're also chances for USA Patriots to fundraise for, among other things, their kids camp.

"A lot of the places and tournaments we go to are similar, but this is obviously on a bigger scale," Schjang said. "We raise money for our kids camp, so the attention in those other events are similar but this is on a larger scale."

Bismarck Team Prime and USA Patriots are regular exhibition foes at McQuades, giving each team a good opener for the biggest tournament around.

"We have our schedule planned almost a year out," Schjang said. "We usually play Prime every year, and we've also played them once in the tournament itself as well."

While arriving at this year's McQuades tournament with a new name and sponsor, Bismarck Team Prime is an old hand at McQuades.

In fact, they are one of several returning champions, having brought home the Men's Rec IV title as Bismarck BioSteel last year.

"We've been together for about five years now, and winning Rec 4 last year was one of the best experiences of my life," Ely said. "That was a fun experience, having everybody here, being able to celebrate, being able to put together wins and have it work out for us."

The USA Patriots are also old hands at McQuades, and also have a history of bringing home tournament titles.

"We've been here seven or eight times, and I think we won our division back in 2019," Schjang said. "The guys are competitive, and hopefully we hit a little better this weekend.

"I've been here before and seen the weather in the Dakotas and it changes from one minute to the next, but hopefully it stays a nice weekend."

This year Bismarck Team Prime climbs up and tests their luck at Men's Rec II, while USA Patriots remains in the Rec III Budweiser bracket.

While the Patriots will be able to remain friendly with the confines at Clem Kelly Diamonds, Friday's matchup was the lone game at Clem Kelly for Bismarck Team Prime, who as part of Rec II will be playing the rest of their tournament games at Cottonwood.

Ely isn't quite sure if that will remain the case, as the lone location changes to be announced before the start of the tournament came at Cottonwood due to wet field conditions.

"Playing at Clem felt like home for us because we play our league games here, so we'll have to adjust a little going to Cottonwood," Ely said. "It shouldn't be too big of a change for us. The weather hasn't affected our schedule yet, but we'll keep an eye on it for the rest of the weekend."

But for all the worries about the weather, Bismarck Team Prime and the USA Patriots will enjoy their time at McQuades, surrounded by old friends, new teams to compete against, and plenty of beer.

"The intensity turns up when it's McQuades," Ely said. "You want to play your best and be swinging your best, playing your best in the field and giving your best effort. This is the best weekend of the year, especially when the weather cooperates, but even when it doesn't, it's still great to be around friends and family."

"This is such an amazing tournament," Schjang said. "I'm from St. Croix Virgin Islands, and I've never seen anything else like this in my life. The amount of teams here, the camaraderie, how we're treated, it's all great. Our purpose is serving beyond the uniform and raising money for our kids camp."