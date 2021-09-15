Bismarck Marathon returns in a big way

Askvig, a Minot native who attended Dickinson State and has lived in Bismarck for 15 years, speaks passionately about marathons. Not only that, he puts his money where his mouth is. He’s run the Bismarck Marathon four times and also competes in triathlons.

“At one point I ballooned up to 215 pounds. Long story short, I wanted to get healthy. Marathons and triathlons have been a great way of doing that,” he said.

Askvig will sit this year’s race out to stay focused on his operational duties with co-director Mark Momerak.

“I love marathons and I specifically love this race. The course, the people, everything,” Askvig said. “I’ll be there to help make sure people get what they need and welcome the runners back.”

The marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The 2019 winner, Cesar Mireles of Richey, Mont., completed the 26.2 miles in just over 2 1/2 hours.

Participation numbers are right on par with 2019 and that’s despite Bismarck getting some serious competition on the marathon calendar. The Fargo and Boston Marathons both moved to the fall.

“It’s going to be a great weekend. We’re going to have a lot of fun,” Askvig said. “We’re so thankful for our sponsors that stuck with us. The volunteers for everything they do. We have so many people that are dedicated to making this a great event. We’re ready to rock and roll.”

