One bus ride down Interstate 94 and 24 hours, give or take, are all that separate the Bismarck Bobcats from the start of their 2023-24 season at the NAHL Showcase.

Bismarck and Head Coach Layne Sedevie are ready to go after having entered camp a few short weeks ago and finishing their preseason schedule.

"It seems like time flies, it's a short amount of time, two or three weeks to piece a team together before we leave for the Showcase," Sedevie said. "We're happy with where we're at and we're excited to play a game that matters."

The Showcase has been a house of horrors for Bismarck the last two seasons, and has played a role in the team's slow starts that have kept them on the outside of the playoff picture for much of those seasons.

In the 2021-22 season, the four games at the Showcase were part of an 0-6 start before the Bobcats finally broke the ice on their first win.

Last year, the Bobcats salvaged a single point out of the four games, then kickstarted a season of inconsistency by earning their first wins right out of the chute after the Showcase was over.

"We want to get off to a better start than we have, no secret about that," Sedevie said. "That means no matter who we play, we have to show up and play the right way. When you step back from a coaching standpoint, you want to make sure everything is touched on.

"You're not going to be perfect, but getting a lot of reps on your systems is important. You have to understand what our assignments are, we have so much to cover, and when you look at it, with four games in four days, there's a lot of adjustments to make both in-game and after the game."

The Bobcats have prepared for this year's Showcase in a similar fashion to other years: scrimmaging against Aberdeen and playing the two-game "War in Watford" exhibition series with Minot in Watford City.

Bismarck split the showcase with Minot this past weekend, giving the coaches one last look at the players they want to bring down to St. Cloud.

"It's an old cliché in junior hockey, but we played well on Friday and then our group on Saturday struggled a bit," Sedevie said of the two-game series against Minot. "You're trying to see everybody, you got to get everybody in the games and that's the crucial thing, with our preseason schedule, we're trying to evaluate our guys and make the right decisions for our roster.

"You don't have a full set lineup for either game, it's moreso evaluating and seeing what pieces fit the puzzle. I don't know if there's a right or wrong way to go about that."

For the third straight season, the Bobcats will open their season with no returning players in their goal crease.

In 2021-22, the Bobcats floundered until striking gold with Oskar Spinnars Nordin, who cued their monster second-half run.

Last year the Bobcats bounced between several different goalies before settling on Latvian netminder Linards Lipskis in the final month, and he nearly took them to the playoffs.

Lipskis was recently traded to the Wisconsin Windigo -- he will be competing for their starting job now -- leaving the Bobcats with '05 Michigan commit Stephen Peck and '03 Klayton Knapp as goalies to start the season.

"The big thing was, we wanted to make sure we had our goaltender spot shored up," Sedevie said. "Linards was good for us at the end of last year, but it's an important position and we felt we had three good goalies and we went through training camp and then made a decision on it."

Peck is a highly regarded American goaltending prospect, while Knapp is a veteran of junior hockey, having played for the Austin Bruins in 2021-22 before jumping to the USHL, where he played nine games across two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers while dealing with some injuries.

Knapp was 17-13-1 with the Bruins in 2021-22, registering a 2.68 goals against average and a save percentage of .907.

"We feel we have two good goaltenders now with Peck and Knapp," Sedevie said. "Klayton's a guy I've seen and I think he brings a veteran leadership on the back end with it being his third year of juniors. Then with Stephen, he's one of the best '05 birth years as far as goaltenders, he's committed to Michigan and it'll be a great one-two tandem for us."

The Bobcats return a cadre of players off of last year's team.

Much of their defensive corps remains intact, with Chase Beacom (three goals, 17 assists), Luke Roelofs (five goals, 14 assists), Ian Engel (one goal, five assists) and Landon Fandel (two goals, four assists) returning.

Returning on the frontline are six forwards, including Julian Beaumont (14 goals, 24 assists), Brandon Reller (11 goals, 21 assists), Evan Hunter (13 goals, 26 assists), and captain Patrick Johnson (18 goals, 29 assists), back for one last go-round with the team.

"We have a pretty good group up front and on the back end," Sedevie said. "It's early and we'll find out exactly where we're at on Wednesday, but I do think we like where we're at and that we have a good group up front and on the back end, which is key early in the year."

Joining the returning talent is a host of newcomers, including 2023 first-round draft pick Carter Cormier, Tyson Smith, a linemate of Cormier's from the Selkirk Steelers in 2022-23, and Matthew Rafalski, a tender from the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

"We're still waiting on two of our picks, but we have Carter Cormier on the roster right now," Sedevie said. "He's played well for us so far, it's been good to have him as well as his linemate from Canada, Tyson Smith, that's been good.

"Brendan Bottem is another tender who played juniors up in Canada, then some of the new guys who haven't played junior hockey yet are (Michigan forward) Thomas Neu, he's had a good start, Carter Krenke, who we tendered, he's been good. We also brought in Connor Broadhead, Daniel Johnson and Logan Opgrand to boost our defense."

At this year's Showcase, the Bobcats will get their usual taste of the other three divisions that represent the NAHL.

Bismarck opens with Wednesday's game against one of the three newcomers to the NAHL, the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, who will play in the league's East Division.

"That's what's cool about the Showcase, you never know what you're going to get," Sedevie said. "We don't know anything about New Hampshire, that's the cool part, and every year is different. We're looking forward to seeing what they have to offer."

Along with the East's Mountain Kings, Bismarck will play the South's Odessa Jackalopes and Shreveport Mudbugs before finishing up with the Midwest's Chippewa Steel.

"You can't read much into last year when looking at the schedule, because if you don't show up, you're not going to win," Sedevie said. "The big thing with our league is the parity, last year is last year. The big thing is, can we make adjustments in a short amount of time."

In the time he's had with his crew of players, Sedevie has worked to ensure his players will be able to get through all four Showcase games healthy and with stamina to spare.

Oh, and with a few wins, of course.

"This is a big test for us, so we're trying to be smart about what we're doing with the guys," Sedevie said. "When you look at the off-ice training stuff, we're one of the top programs in that area, with what Sanford Power has in the gym, having a full-time trainer, so we're going to try and manage workloads with it being such a short period of time from when guys get here and then we're playing."