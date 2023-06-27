One big inning carried the Bismarck Governors to a victory over the Mandan Chiefs

Shut out on five hits through four innings, the Governors exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth and posted an 11-3 victory at Municipal Ballpark on Tuesday.

Tommy Kraljic went 4-for-5, including a pair of hits in the 10-run fifth, to lead the way.

Staying focused through the early struggles was a key.

“Going multiple times through the order, you start to see stuff and I think that helped us, taking at bats and learning from them,” Kraljic said. “Then the errors and the hits kept building momentum that kept carrying and carrying.”

The Govs’ 1-2-3 hitters (Gavin Lill, Kraljic and Michael Fagerland) combined for nine hits.

The Govs had a chance to get on the board in the fourth with a two-out rally. Trailing 3-0, Jameson Johnson walked and Isaac Mitchell – who also had three hits on the night – doubled, putting two runners in scoring position.

Chiefs reliever Tate Olson got out of the jam, getting Max Vig to fly to center for the third out.

That set the stage for the Governors’ big rally in the fifth.

“Jordan (Binder) came out and threw a great game right away. We were a little late on the bats,” Fagerland said. ”Coming into that next inning, we all got together, said let’s rally, let’s get some hits and we put the bat on the ball, they made a few errors.”

Lill and Kraljic started the fifth with back-to-back singles. Fagerland walked to load the bases and Lill scored the Govs’ first run on a wild pitch. A walk to Parker Sagsveen re-loaded the bases and three straight Mandan errors led to four Bismarck runs on a 5-3 lead.

“Definitely having a short-term memory, forgetting quickly the bad stuff that happens, just staying in the game, staying in it for your teammates,” Kraljic said. “And when everyone does that, it starts to carry over. It’s contagious.”

By the time the inning ended, the Govs sent 16 batters to the plate, scoring 10 runs on six hits, three errors and a pair of wild pitches.

Lill had an RBI single, Kraljic added a two-run double and Sagsveen an RBI single.

“We started off with a couple of singles, got guys on base,” Fagerland said. “He walked a couple of guys, they made a few errors, then hits started falling. It was a big inning for us.”

Vig added an RBI single in the sixth to sore Bismarck’s 11th run.

Seth Arenz had a two-out, two-run single in the third to help stake the Chiefs to the lead early on. Seth Gerhardt’s bases-loaded hit by pitch gave Mandan a run in the top of the first.

Binder went 3 2/3 inning, allowing no runs on five hits and striking out three.

“He was locating pretty well. He was throwing where he wanted us, keeping us off balance,” Kraljic said.

Tanner Groseclose started for the Govs and went three innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out four but worked out of trouble early on, stranding seven base runners.

Traiden Kalfell got the win, pitching three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk. Jace Groseclose finished up with a 1-2-3 seventh.

“Tanner started off great,” Fagerland said. “He gave up three runs but kept his head, got us through three innings. Traiden came in and threw a shutout from there and Jace came in and shut the door. Huge pitching for us today.”

The Governors improved to 10-6. They travel to Jamestown for a pair of state counters on Wednesday.

The Chiefs (12-7) travel to Fargo to play Post 400 on Thursday.