Big inning lifts Capitals past A's

Even when things were tied 2-2 in the fifth inning, Bismarck Capitals catcher Shea Huntington was fairly certain that a crooked number was on the way.
Huntington's premonition proved prophetic as the Capitals put up a five-spot in the fifth inning en route to a 9-2 victory over the Mandan at Dwyer Field.
"I knew a big inning was coming. We have the capability to put up five runs any time," Huntington said after the Capitals' 16th win of the season. "It's just a matter of when, not if."
Huntington, who bats leadoff for the Caps, got the winning ruckus started with a ground ball single up the middle. Keegan Glatt followed with a single to right field, and the Capitals were rolling. Mandan right fielder Jordan Binder mishandled Glatt's hit, permitting Huntington to score from first base. Glatt ended up on second.
Another hit, three Mandan errors and a hit batter later, the Capitals sported a 7-2 lead, and the A's were headed for their 17th loss.
With the victory, the Capitals hiked their record to 16-4, 10-2 in the West Region Class A standings. The A's slid to 3-17, 1-12 in the region.
The Capitals won the five-inning nightcap, which was a regional non-counter, 4-0.
Kade Trottier, Noah Welch and Reece Trottier contributed RBIs to the decisive surge. Kade brought Jaden Mitzel home on a throwing error by third baseman Dylan Geiger. Welch bunted Jack Trottier home on a suicide squeeze and Kade scored when Reece hit into a force play.
Nine men went to the plate for the Capitals against losing pitcher Avery Bogner, who was the victim of four unearned runs in the inning.
Huntington drilled his second triple of the game to start a two-run Capitals sixth inning. He finished the night 3-for-4 with two triples and three runs scored. Both of the triple went to right field, with is Huntington's off field.
"That's a very common thing for me. I don't pull the ball very often," said Huntington, a 6-foot-1, 155-pound 19-year-old who just completed his freshman year at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn.
He said he was relieved to see the ball start falling in safely.
"I came off a trip to Watford City and Williston, and I was squaring the ball up but people were making plays. It felt good to get a couple (batted balls) to finally hit the turf tonight," he said.
Mandan took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, utilizing an error and wildness by Capitals starter Mitzel to build a hitless rally. Two walks and a hit batter set up RBI walks to Brayden Bunnell and Binder.
Mitzel moved to the outfield after 2 2/3 innings after issuing seven walks and hitting a man. He permitted no hits. Reliever Peyton Eagleson was credited with the win after blanking the A's on two hits for 4 2/3 innings.
Mandan didn't register a hit until the fifth when Bunnell led off with an single to right-center.
Capitals right fielder Jack Trottier matched Huntington's three hits, scoring twice, singling in a run and stealing three bases.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!