Chad Berger's record-setting streak came to an end on Sunday in Texas.

The Mandan bull man had been crowned the PBR's Stock Contractor of the Year the past nine seasons and 12 times overall, typically by a wide margin.

Blake Sharp won the award for the 2023 season, which is voted on by the bull riders. The season ended on Sunday at the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth.

Berger sent 10 bulls to the World Finals, but said previously he did not think he deserved the top honor this year. Berger's dynasty began in 2007 with his first Stock Contractor of the Year award. His unbeatable streak of nine in a row began in 2014.

Berger's bulls will be in action next month at the Bismarck Event Center for the PBR Bull Riding Challenge June 16-17. Start time both nights is 7:30 p.m. Berger's events typically draw many of the top stars in the PBR.

Also on Sunday, Rafael Jose de Brito became the first rider ever to win the world title and rookie of the year award in the same season.

Brito, who came to the U.S. last summer from Brazil, started the two-week event in ninth place in the world standings. Fellow Brazilian Kaique Pacheco, No. 1 in the standings when the finals began, was unable to compete due to injury.

Brito finished the finals with 783 points, 275 more than runner-up Wingson Henrique da Silva, vaulting him over 2021 champion Jose Vitor Leme, who started the finals in second.

The 31-year-old Brito finished with 1,338 points. Leme was second with 1,051.

Brito finished the season with winnings of $1,586,514 -- $1,390,500 of which was earned at the finals.

Ridin Solo was crowned the World Champion Bull for the second year in a row, netting his owners Cord McCoy/Bill McCarty/McCoy Rodeo a $100,000 bonus. Ridin Solo also earned an additional $25,000 for being named the Bull of the Finals.