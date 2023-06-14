Chad Berger's bull riding events have always brought in many of the top stars in the sport to Bismarck.

Turns out, Berger's reach is even greater when it comes to who is in the seats watching.

At last year's annual Dakota Community Bank & Trust Bull Riding Challenge at the Bismarck Event Center, tickets were bought by fans in 36 of 50 states.

"It's a huge thing for the city of Bismarck," said Berger, the 12-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year based in his hometown of Mandan. "You had people there from Texas, Utah, California, Florida, New York, all over the place. We're bringing tourists to North Dakota."

PBR fans will flock to town this weekend for Berger's marquee two-day event, which starts Friday. Riding begins around 7:30 each night.

Forty of the top bull riders in the world will be in Bismarck competing for a cash prize of $15,000, plus valuable points in Berger's 12-event King of the North Tour, which pays $100,000 to win and $25,000 for second. The tour includes stops in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana.

Among the stars expected to ride include 2022 World Champion Daylon Swearingen from Piffard, New York, 2023 fifth-place World finisher Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe, Texas, and Chase Outlaw, third in the World in 2019, out of Hamburg, Arkansas.

"It'll be a lot of the guys you see on TV every week," Berger said.

The bulls often times prove to be the true stars of the show and Berger's best will be on display.

Night Hawk finished sixth in the World Standings last season, although Berger sent just 10 bulls to the finals, which was down four from the previous year and well off his high of 38 in 2018.

"It wasn't our best, yeah, that's for sure," Berger said. "It wasn't bad, but all those other guys have been trying for a long time to knock us off. I guess they finally got us, this time."

That led to his streak of nine straight Contractor of the Year titles being snapped.

It was an odd World Finals in general with little known cowboy Rafael Jose de Brito from Brazil coming out of nowhere to capture the title in Fort Worth, Texas, and claim the nearly $1.4 million dollar prize.

"Usually there's a race where it's really tight and it comes right down to the end. It kind of lacked that this time," Berger said. "But, you know, that happens sometimes. It's not like every Super Bowl goes right down to the end of the game either."

Berger is smack dab in the middle of his summer schedule meat grinder.

After the home game in Bismarck, his bulls head to Clear Lake, South Dakota, Binford and Belcourt next week.

Also on the horizon is the Mandan Rodeo Days July 2-4, held for the first time at the new Dale Pahlke Arena.

"The cowboys and the fans are going to love it," Berger said of the new facility. "It's something what we've needed for a long time."

"It's not done either," he added. "There are other phases with stuff we want to do it." That will happen when, "the money starts coming in."

After Mandan, the show is right back on the road to Minnesota for stops in Isanti and Thief River Falls and it goes on from there.

"We're so busy," said Berger, who has a full-time staff of six people who are always on the go. "It's an operation, but we love it. That's why we do it."

Berger will use about 75 bulls this weekend, including many of the up-and-comers he hopes will lead to another championship chase.

"I enjoy seeing my young bulls and which ones are going to be good enough to step up and show what they've got on the big stage," he said. "It's exciting to see the young ones grow and flourish because those guys are the future."