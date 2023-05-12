Chad Berger's record-shattering streak could soon come to an end. If that happens, the Mandan bull man has a simple plan.

"We'll reload," Berger said before heading to Fort Worth, Texas, for the PBR World Finals. "We've had to step back and reload before. It ain't nothing new."

Berger's place in producing the world's premier bulls is long since secure. He's won 12 PBR Stock Contractor of the Year awards, the first in 2007, and he's won nine in a row, a streak that started in 2014. Nobody else is close in either category.

The award for the top stock contractor is voted on by those who know best — the bull riders.

This year has still been solid for Berger and his team. He has 10 bulls competing in the World Finals, but that's down from 14 last year. His peak number was 38 in 2018.

"It's been a pretty good year. We have 10 going to the finals. It's a little less than normal," Berger said.

When you've been atop the mountain as long as Berger has, nobody is in a better position to appreciate the competition's rank roughstock.

"We still have an outside chance to win, but I really have to say, I don't think I deserve it this year," Berger said. "I think a couple of guys outshowed me this year, and you know, that happens.

"It's really competitive. There are a lot of great teams and a lot of great bulls out there. Everyone has the same goal and that's to be the best."

Regardless of the sport, everyone wants to dethrone the king and Berger has indisputably been that for nearly two decades.

"When you're at the top of the hill, it gets pretty lonely up there," Berger said. "We've been there a long time."

Berger's top-ranked bull this year is Night Hawk, sitting sixth in the world, with an average ride-score of 45.25. He's not too far off the pace of current No. 1 Coop Whip, who leads the standings at 45.97. Top dollar is at stake in Fort Worth. The bull of the year nets an additional $100,000 bonus.

Other Berger pulls competing from May 12-21 in Texas are Pookie Hollar, The Right Stuff, Sky Harbor, Drago, Mr. Dennis, Blood Moon, Bubba G, Sneaky Situation and Pearl's Ghost. Pookie Hollar is ranked 17th at 44.59.

After spending the winter at Berger's Oklahoma ranch, the bovine athletes began arriving back in Mandan on Thursday, with dozens more in the days and weeks to follow.

Approximately 150 bulls will be used during a jam-packed summer schedule, which really heats up after the World Finals. Each show typically requires between 70 and 90 bulls.

"Oh my gosh, we're so busy. So much going on, but that's the way we like it," Berger said.

After sending bulls to Montana the first weekend in June and Deadwood, S.D., the following week, his herd will get a home game June 16-17 at the Dakota Community Bank & Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge at the Bismarck Event Center.

Berger's bulls always bring out the sport's top stars and he expects the same this time around.

Currently, Kaique Pacheco (980 points) sits atop the world rankings. Fellow Brazilian Jose Vitor Leme (906) would need a huge weekend in Fort Worth to knock him off. Nobody else is close.

"With the King of the North Tour, which we put together ourselves, there's a 100 thousand (dollars) at the end of the rainbow," Berger said. "You can count on the top guys coming to Bismarck."

The reason for that is simple. Berger's bulls continue to be the best, even if for a year, he gets knocked off the perch.

"Nobody's ever come close to doing what we've done and I think we'll win some more," Berger said. "We're still plenty motivated. We're going to keep at it. We're not going anywhere."