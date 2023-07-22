In their two regular-season matchups this year, the Bismarck Senators, the top-seeded team in this year’s Class A Legion tournament, had played the Mandan A’s, the fifth-seeded team, to a one-run win and one-run loss.

There was no such close action after the first few innings at Memorial Ballpark Friday.

Keyed by crooked numbers in four of their six innings, the Senators blew out the A’s 10-2 and punched their ticket to the state tournament and today’s championship matchup with Dickinson.

"The boys came out today, we were loose," Senators head coach Troy Olson said. "We kept having better at bats as the game went on, and I liked our pitching with Tony (Burkel), who came in after a rough second. When we got those couple of runs, it was the Tony Burkel show."

As has been their formula for success all season long, the Senators played and stuck to the small-ball formula.

Going from station to station, stealing bases and utilizing sac bunts, the top seed took advantage of a pair of Mandan errors, including an obstruction call in a rundown that drew the ire of Mandan fans in attendance, to build a 3-0 lead after the first.

"We want to get guys on base, and if you have a situation where there are two outs and there are no runners on, there's no pressure on the defense," Olson said. "That same situation with the bases loaded, all of a sudden, you feel a little more pressure and have to make a play.

"We've practiced that all year, we expect them to execute the small-ball game, because we practice it more than any team in the state, and with that comes the expectation of executing it."

Staying patient in their next at bat, Mandan forced Senators starter Jason Juma out of the game after just an inning and a third of work, in which he was tagged for both of Mandan’s runs without surrendering a hit.

On came reliever Burkel with the bases loaded and one out.

"I wasn't expecting to come in that early, but that was fun," Burkel said. "I had to stay focused in every at bat, worked on getting the ball over the plate, and had confidence in my defense. I like being relied on like that."

While he allowed an RBI bunt single to the first hitter he faced, Carson Ressler, he induced a groundball double play off the bat of Mandan leadoff hitter Cameron Beaver, whose struggles at the plate in the tournament -- not withstanding his game-winning RBI double against the Bismarck Capitals in the seventh inning on Thursday -- continued in an 0-for-4 day.

"To leave that inning with a one-run lead, that was big at that point in the game," Olson said.

"With that kind of short lead, that was a big play," Burkel said. "We just had to get out of that inning and stay focused and getting the bats going again."

The double play was emblematic of Mandan's biggest issue on the day: cashing in with runners on base.

Including the two left on after the double play in the second, Mandan stranded 10 runners, twice leaving the bases loaded.

"Obviously we'd like to not have the bases loaded all the time, but we made big plays on defense that left those runners stranded," Olson said. "They had a ton of runners left on, and I give our guys props for making those plays in pressure situations."

Escaping the second without surrendering the lead was all the Senators needed from Burkel, though obviously his five-and-a-third innings of three-hit ball didn’t hurt.

"We fortunately got Tony in at the right time to strand some runners and minimize the damage," Olson said. "From then on, it was him being competitive and he was the leader we needed on the mound today. He did a great job."

"We've had some issues with walking people recently," Burkel said. "Our focus today was throwing strikes and getting hitters out. Even if Mandan put the bat on the ball, my defense was behind me and I had confidence in them."

After their offense was stifled in the second and third innings, Bismarck gave Burkel much-needed insurance runs in their final three at bats.

Keyed by big days from Ben LaDuke (2-for-3, double, two walks, stolen base, three runs scored, one RBI), Andrew Jablonski (2-for-4, stolen base, one run scored, 4 RBIs), Traiden Kalfell (two walks, one hit by pitch, Sac fly, run scored, one RBI) and Jared Frank (2-for-3, walk, one run scored, one RBI), Bismarck’s offense knocked Weiler out after the fourth and then went to work on Mandan’s bullpen.

"We like to ask them for some runs, but those crooked numbers were nice to give Tony some breathing room on the mound," Olson said. "Jared Frank puts pressure on defenses, talk about pressure, when he puts the ball on the ground, it's tough to get him out."

Kalfell and Jablonski drove in the runs in the fourth with an RBI groundout and a sac fly, respectively.

In the fifth, Jablonski was at it again, driving a two-run single to right after a pair of sac bunts put Frank and LaDuke in scoring position.

LaDuke's RBI double in the sixth was the final big blow of the game for the Senators' offense.

"We had a lot of clutch at bats with two outs, and some of those were also two-strike at bats," Olson said. "One inning we had a groundout that scored a run with two strikes and then Kalfell had a sac fly, and those were our only two runs that inning."

Plating a pair of runs each in the fourth and fifth and then taking advantage of another Mandan error -- they had four total in the game -- to put up a three-spot in the sixth.

"We came to the park ready to play," Burkel said. "On the offensive side, we just focused on getting the bat on the ball. We've played for one run at a time all season, and for the rest of it, we just try to hit the ball hard."

The win ensures a trip to state for the Senators, and gives the team a chance to live up to their West Division tournament seed against the Dickinson Volunteers.

"It's nice for the boys, as the 1 seed, there comes some pressure, but we ground out a win yesterday, and I liked how the boys showed up to the park today," Olson said. "They were having fun, we had a good day today as far as being mentally focused and being into the game, and that was something I'd like to see continue in tourney time."

"Both teams are really good, we're looking forward to playing them," Burkel said. "We'll come to the field ready to play."

Dickinson Volunteers 5, Bismarck Reps 2

The Bismarck Reps had an opportunity to make Saturday's final game an all-Bismarck affair, but mistakes on both offense and defense cost them that opportunity in a 5-2 loss to Dickinson.

Dickinson scored all of their runs with two outs on the board, and even more crucially, their three insurance runs in the fourth were all unearned due to a fielding error on the first play of the inning.

Kevin Olsson twirled a dandy on the mound for Dickinson, going the distance and getting some crucial outs from his defense when the Reps got sloppy.

All told, the Reps had a runner caught stealing second when he left late on the pitch, a runner tagged out at second trying to stretch a single into a double, and a runner picked off of third when he was too slow to get back to the bag to help crush a major scoring opportunity.

Max Vig knocked an RBI single in the third for one of Bismarck's runs and Tate Schaner clocked a sac fly to center for the other run in the fourth.

Cooper Miller took a tough-luck loss, as he was charged for all five Dickinson runs, though only two were earned.

Miller and Schaner did, however, combine for 11 strikeouts of Dickinson hitters, as they closed out at-bats with authority throughout the game.

Bismarck Capitals 10, Williston Oilers 0 (6)

The Bismarck Capitals shook off a tough quarterfinal loss in style in the lone loser-out game Friday afternoon, beating Williston 10-0 in run-rule fashion after six innings.

Connor Grabow threw a six-hitter shutout for the Capitals, striking out two and walking none while dicing through Williston’s lineup.

Offensively, the Capitals put up their 10 runs thanks to 12 hits, five walks, a hit batter and an error.

Leading the surge was Eliot Huntington (1-for-2, double, two walks, two stolen bases, three runs scored, one RBI), Avrey Emery (3-for-3, walk, RBI), Grady Swanson (3-for-4, triple, run scored, RBI) and Logan Herman (2-for-4, triple, run scored, two RBIs).

The Bismarck Capitals put up four spots in both the second and fourth innings, then tallied single runs in the third and sixth to end the game early.

UP NEXT

The West Division tournament concludes today with a trio of games.

The early games feature state qualifying matchups between the Watford City Walleye and the Mandan A's at 11 a.m. and an all-Bismarck matchup between the Capitals and Reps at 1:30 p.m.

With their spots at state already locked in, the Bismarck Senators and Dickinson Volunteers battle at 4 p.m. for the top seed and championship honors.