Oftentimes the difference between good and bad baseball teams is the ability to make the simple plays.

Back at Municipal Ballpark Wednesday evening after their Tuesday non-counter with Mandan was rained out, the Bismarck Governors played well in the field and saw the Grand Forks Royals (1-15 Statewide) collapse in crucial situations.

Taking advantage of a combined 10 errors, the Govs (17-10 overall, 7-5 Statewide) earned their first shutout and second conference sweep of the season, 8-0 and 6-4.

"You never know when another team will make mistakes," Govs manager Mike Skytland said. "If you put pressure on a team, one mistake can lead to a few runs. You do what you can do, and if you get some breaks from the other team, that definitely helps.

"Grand Forks came to play today. That second game I could tell they'd give us a fight, and they're getting better. They could be a scary team in the right situation down the road."

Of Bismarck's eight runs in the opener, just two were earned.

Chance Colgrove had an up-and-down outing for the Royals. He allowed seven of Bismarck's eight hits and suffered some wildness with one walk, two hit batters, two balks and three wild pitches. However, he was also dealt some hard luck as all six of his team's errors were committed with him on the mound.

"We swung the bats well against a good pitcher," Skytland said. "When they make mistakes, you have to capitalize on them, and I thought in Game 1 we did, which was a credit to our offense."

Opposing Colgrove and having a much smoother time was Gavin Lill, who threw five innings of two-hit ball.

Lill got the benefit of excellent defensive play from shortstop Tommy Kraljic, second baseman Michael Fagerland and center fielder Parker Sagsveen.

"Our defense complemented our pitching well," Skytland said. "When things are going good, that's what you're hoping for, your pitching starting things and your defense complements it. That's a good formula for keeping a team down in runs."

Sagsveen ended Grand Forks' lone shot at breaking the shutout, cutting down Colgrove trying to score with a perfect strike from left-center field on a hit by Griffen Haagenson.

"That was a real nice play, (Parker) has made a few of those this year," Skytland said. "I thought he had a chance at him, and he made a perfect throw to the plate. That was a big moment from the game."

Jameson Johnson put up two scoreless innings to follow Lill on the mound, allowing a pair of hits in the seventh but striking out four to keep the Royals off the board.

"Both Gavin and Jameson came out throwing strikes and getting ahead of guys," Skytland said. "That set the tone for the night."

The Govs turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead by the end of the first inning in the second game.

"In the second game, they threw a guy where the velocity difference was big from the first game," Skytland said. "We didn't adjust real well, but we did a good job of staying (engaged) defensively and pitching-wise."

Bismarck's defense played a key role in the second game.

In the top of the fifth, shortstop Tommy Kraljic fielded a hard-hit ball in on the grass and fired to catcher Eli Thompson to start a rundown that represented the key second out of the inning.

"We had the infield in and Tommy made a good throw home," Skytland said. "From there we got the guy in the rundown. Defense was definitely key to our sweep tonight."

With the tying and go-ahead runs standing on second and third, relief pitcher Matthew Porter struck out Josh Scribner to end the threat.

"Both did a good job of settling in," Skytland said of Porter and starter Zachary Brackin. "Matt had a couple of tough breaks on some balls, including a swinging bunt that put us in a bad position, but the key to that game was he was able to wiggle out of that with only two runs allowed and he just got stronger after that."

The three-spot in the first was the lone crooked number put up by the Governors in the second game, as they were only able to scratch across single tallies in the second, fourth and sixth.

"We had runners and chances, but baseball isn't always easy," Skytland said. "We didn't get the key hit to give ourselves more room for error, but sometimes it's okay to play close games too."

After his impressive outing on the mound in the opener, Lill was 2-for-4 with a run scored at the top of Bismarck's lineup in the second game. Michael Fagerland dominated in both games at the plate, going 4-for-8 with three runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI.

"You never know when you'll have a couple of doubles or triples, and that can make things easier," Skytland said. "If you have walks and singles, you have to get guys moving guys along, and you can still find ways to score runs that way."

The Govs are back in action on Thursday in Pierre, S.D., before returning to conference play.

"Long day today with us going to Pierre, but it's fun playing them," Skytland said. "Next week we have three straight conference doubleheaders in a row, which will influence our seeding, but playing well and feeling we're playing our best will be more important than wins and losses going into state."