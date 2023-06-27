Pitching has been on point for the Bismarck Senators Legion baseball team thus far.

Tuesday evening, Sens hurlers Jason Juma and Hayden Emter got the benefit of crucial outs in the field to continue that run at Municipal Ballpark.

Thanks to a triple play in the first and a double play in the sixth, the Bismarck Senators beat cross-river Class A Legion rivals, the Mandan A's, 3-2.

"It was a good effort by the whole team," Juma said. "We had competitive at-bats every time, we were locked in from the start, and it was good that we were able to come back."

"The best thing about these last few days for us is that our pitching has been really good," Senators head coach Troy Olson said. "We're in a stretch where we're playing seven games in four days, and it takes everybody (to do that). I've been impressed with how we've been on the mound."

Juma had hardly completed his warmup tosses to catcher Tyler Kleinjan when he found himself in deep trouble in the top of the first.

Mandan's first three batters reached base. Ty Weiler tripled and Doug Sheldon doubled before Cameron Beaver worked a walk.

Facing cleanup hitter Kingsley Briscoe, Juma was able to breathe a sigh of relief when Briscoe lined out to Senators shortstop Ben LaDuke, who touched second to double up Sheldon before throwing the ball to first baseman Andrew Jablonski.

"That triple play was huge," Olson said. "The first inning, it's frustrating when you need to get bailed out like that, but the guy hit the ball hard and Ben made a great play. It was good for us to get out of that."

Small ball allowed Mandan to extend their lead in the top of the second, as Tristan Ulmer led off the inning with a walk, stole second and third, and then came in on catcher Jensen Schulz's RBI knock to center.

That was all the damage the Senators allowed, though not from a lack of trying by the A's.

"I was staying confident out there, knowing I had a good defense behind me so I could let them hit the ball," Juma said. "I stayed confident, threw pitches in the strike zone and let my defense do the work."

Mandan starter Rob Bird Horse sent down the first four Senators hitters he faced by way of three strikeouts and a flyout before the Senators hitters finally got to him.

"I think we can do a better job in the early innings," Olson said. "Our first three at-bats in the first weren't great, but the positive side was that as the game went on, we started having better at-bats."

Juma helped his own cause by doubling in Kleinjan and putting Bird Horse in a second-and-third, one-out hole, but Bird Horse escaped with a fielder's choice that got Jablonski tagged out at home and a strikeout of Jared Frank.

"Tyler's been swinging the bat well, but Juma's been struggling a little by getting some unlucky breaks," Olson said. "The bottom of our order performed well today and gave us a chance to score some runs."

In the third and fourth innings, Mandan had a pair of runners on, including a second-and-third, nobody out jam in the fourth, but Juma got the Senators back in the dugout with no damage done.

"The biggest thing is we kept the walks low," Olson said. "Mandan with how they were hitting the ball around the park, they were earning everything they got because we didn't give them much."

The fourth-inning escape was particularly meaningful, as the Senators knocked out Bird Horse with three hits across four batters to load the bases.

"Our guys started focusing better at the plate, in the early innings we were striking out and popping out a lot," Olson said. "You can't have the heart of your lineup doing that, especially in plus counts, because those are pitches we need to drive."

Weiler entered to try and put out the fire, but the A's were only able to manage one out on a double-play-ball grounder to second. A throwing error on the attempt to first allowed both Kleinjan and Juma to score, giving the Senators the lead before the inning came to an end.

"That was good baserunning, we've practiced all year putting pressure on defenses," Juma said. "That's exactly what (left fielder Jared Frank) did, hitting it hard right at the second baseman and it caused some commotion out there."

Weiler did his job otherwise, allowing just a sixth-inning single to Jablonski in 2 2/3 innings, but the damage was done.

Mandan's offense, which had started strong, fizzled out late, going down one-two-three in the fifth and seventh innings.

The A's did manage to force Juma out of the game in the sixth, thanks to an error and a walk that put runners on first and second with one out, but Emter's entry was met on the very first batter with another line-drive double play, as the Senators doubled off Ulmer from second on a lineout by Peyton Koppy.

"Great job by Emter, he went in and did his job," Juma said. "Great shutdown performance from him."

Weiler (2-for-4, triple, run), Sheldon (1-for-4, double, RBI) and Schulz (2-for-2, double, walk, RBI) had all five of Mandan's hits.

The Senators were led offensively by Kleinjan (2-for-3, two runs), Jablonski (1-for-2, walk), Juma (2-for-3, double, run, RBI) and Emter (1-for-2).

"We had good approaches at the plate," Juma said. "Tyler is great at inside-outside swings and sending everything oppo. He's been hot and he stayed hot tonight. We attacked fastballs, jumping on fastballs early put pressure on defenses early and gets us runners on."

The A's look to rebound from the loss with a doubleheader tomorrow at home against Dickinson in their final games of June.

As for the Senators, they host Watford City at Haaland Field at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by a road pair against Jamestown on Thursday.

"We're looking down the barrel of four more games over the next two days," Olson said. "Kids want to play in baseball, and we're definitely playing."