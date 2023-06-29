This week it's been first-game struggles in doubleheaders costing the Bismarck Governors.

Fortunately, the Govs rebounded and got a split for the second time against a tough opponent.

Behind 11 hits and runs each and gutty outings from Isaac Mitchell, Eli Thompson and Tommy Kraljic, the Govs rebounded from an 8-0 shutout loss with an 11-6 win over West Fargo Thursday night at Municipal Ballpark.

"I was impressed with our resilience," Governors head coach Mike Skytland said. "We didn't play the best in the first game, and they can take advantage of those mistakes. This league is tough this year. There are teams that are more experienced than they've been in some years, and sometimes a split is what you have to take."

Thanks to four errors in 15 plate appearances, the Govs trailed 5-0 before their first at bat.

"You can't make mistakes like that against a team this good," Skytland said. "We know that, because it gives you a long way back. We'll just focus on our bounceback."

Just one run would have been enough for West Fargo with how Caleb Duerr was pitching. He never faced more than five batters in an inning and dealt with just one runner reaching third, a triple by Parker Sagsveen in the fourth that he pitched around.

Duerr got stronger as the game went along, allowing just two singles in separate innings after Sagsveen's triple as the lone baserunners in the final three innings for Bismarck.

"We trust all of our guys, it's different guys at different times that make a difference," Skytland said. "That's the type of team we are and the type of team we'll have to be."

Duerr threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out six Bismarck hitters and allowing six baserunners.

"They have so much good pitching that we knew we'd face good guys throughout both games," Skytland said. "That's where you have to have quality at-bats to find ways to score."

Despite a tough first two innings, Bismarck starter Jameson Johnson made it through five innings, allowing just one more run -- the only earned run the Patriots could tag him with -- in the top of the fifth.

West Fargo added two runs in the sixth, with Duerr finishing a great game at the plate with his third hit in four trips up that drove in pinch-hitter Carter Carlson and leadoff hitter Trey Stocker for the final margin of victory.

"We were pretty happy with everybody that threw today," Skytland said. "We competed and against a good team like that, you have to."

In Game 2, Bismarck scored six runs on three hits, a walk, two hit batters and a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning.

"It was nice to get on top after having a tough game like we did," Skytland said. "Makes it easier mentally. We had some big hits early and then (Isaac Mitchell) gave us a great performance on the mound to keep the lead into the later innings."

The Govs added single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings and two in the fifth to pad their lead.

"Any time you knock their starter out and go to another guy, you can move the game along," Skytland said. "Then you hope you keep getting to the next guy. We executed, guys got guys over with bunts, we had a lot of execution which was nice to see."

There was a bit of a strange moment in the top of the fifth, with an unknown shirtless man being asked to leave the video booth in straightaway center field before play was continued.

Thompson took over in the fifth and Kraljic relieved Thompson in the sixth, with both getting crucial outs with men in scoring position for West Fargo.

Kraljic ended the win with authority, striking out Carter Carlson, Stocker and Duerr around a one-out walk to Landon Troftgruben.

"The pitching was real good, and we had good defense behind them in the second game," Skytland said. "We had to clean things up after that first game."

A busy Governors squad gets a break before their Fourth of July games against Mandan on Monday and Tuesday.

"We need a few days to rest up and I know Mandan will be ready," Skytland said. "They're a good team as well, so we'll have to be ready on the third and fourth."