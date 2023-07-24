Nothing but the top seed at the Class A state tournament in Kindred -- well, maybe bragging rights as well -- was on the line in the final matchup of the Class A West Division tournament Saturday.

The Dickinson Volunteers didn't let that hold them back, riding a four-run third inning to the toppling of the top-seeded Bismarck Senators, 6-5.

Bismarck's starters continued their tough run in the divisional tournament, as Traiden Kalfell didn't escape the third and was responsible for five of Dickinson's six runs on the day.

The Senators managed a pair of runs in the first inning, but that was all Dickinson starter Drew Gabel gave up until the Senators strung together a close-but-not-enough rally in the bottom of the seventh that finally got Gabel out of the game.

Logan Gross was summoned and got the final out on the first and only batter he faced to end Bismarck's rally a run short.

Dickinson outhit the Senators 11-9, with Cameron Wolf's 3-for-4 day leading the pack for the Volunteers.

Dickinson also got two-hit days from Tyler Danbom and Christian Tibor, with their lone extra-base hit of the day coming on a double by Will Easum.

Just two Senators managed a pair of hits, with Kalfell collecting a triple and single in four trips -- driving in four of Bismarck's five runs in the process -- and Andrew Jablonski smacking a pair of singles to go with a walk.

Gabel's final line was 6 2/3 innings, nine hits, four runs (all earned), three walks, a strikeout and a wild pitch in 105 pitches.

Kalfell (2 1/3 innings, six hits, five runs (all earned), one walk, three strikeouts) was lifted for Jablonski (3 2/3 innings, five hits, one run (earned), two walks, six strikeouts), who gave way to Hayden Emter, who gave the Senators their lone one-two-three inning of the day in the top of the seventh.

The win sets up Dickinson for a state tournament matchup with Kindred in the first round, with the Volunteers facing the host squad in the final game of day one on Friday, July 28. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Bismarck's loss drops them into the 2-3 matchup at 1:30 p.m., where they'll face the East Division's No. 3 seed, the West Fargo Vets.

BISMARCK CAPITALS 12, BISMARCK REPS 4

In the all-Bismarck second state qualifying game, a big offensive inning from the fourth-seeded Bismarck Capitals boosted them past the third-seeded Reps.

Hayden Ritter pitched into the fifth for the Capitals, with Quinn Carlson taking over from there and earning the win after the Capitals scored the go-ahead run in the sixth and eight insurance runs in the seventh.

Tanner Groseclose matched Ritter in making the fifth, but his relievers, comprised of Gavin Brice and Aiden Johnson, were less successful in limiting the damage after the Reps' starter left the game.

The Hummel brothers did plenty of damage for the Capitals, with Evan (2-for-4, double, sac fly, two runs scored, RBI) and Micah (1-for-2, 2 HBP, one run scored, RBI) standing tall on opposite ends of the lineup.

Avrey Emery (1-for-3, walk, HBP, two runs, 3 RBI) reached base three times, as did Grady Swanson (2-for-4, double, walk, three runs, RBI) for the fourth seed.

For the Reps, Cash Weisenberger finally had a big day at the tournament, going 3-for-3 and finishing a home run short of the cycle.

Charlie Vig capped a productive tournament for the Reps, going 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and two runs scored.

The Capitals are the third seed at the state tournament and play the East's No. 2 seed Casselton at 4 p.m. on July 28.

WATFORD CITY WALLEYE 12, MANDAN A'S 5

The host Mandan A's were shocked in the first state qualifier game of the day, as Watford City took advantage of seven different Mandan errors in the second inning to break the game open.

Carson Voll dominated at both the plate and on the mound for the Walleye. Taking over for starter Landon Ledahl in the second, Voll pitched to the seventh, allowing just a single run in the fifth.

At the dish Voll was even better. Going 2-for-4 with a double, hit by pitch, stolen base and a run, he set the table all day long for a busy Walleye offense, who batted around in that seven-error second.

Watford City also put up a four-spot in the fourth, with its first six batters of the inning reaching via walk or single before a sac fly, fielder's choice and strikeout finally got Mandan out of the inning.

Judd Johnsrud mopped up for the Walleye, giving up a run behind back-to-back singles from Carson Ressler and Logan Seefeldt but suffering no further damage.

Marcus Bird Horse started for Mandan and made it through the second before giving way to the A's bullpen.

Jack Tooke, Aaron Gray and Carson Ressler all took the mound for the A's, with Ressler finally settling things down after taking over in the fifth.

Ty Weiler reached twice on a walk and a hit by pitch and scored a run for Mandan, with Cameron Beaver (2-for-4, run scored), Ressler (3-for-4, one run scored, two RBIs) and Jensen Schulz (3-for-4, two doubles, stolen base, run scored) also getting on multiple times.

The Walleye get the tough challenge of facing the East's top seed in Wahpeton in the first game of the day July 29, with first pitch set for 11 a.m.