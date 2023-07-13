Having a pitcher who can consistently work out of danger is a good way to win a lot of baseball games.

The Bismarck Capitals got the benefit of just such a performance Thursday in their doubleheader against the Mandan A’s at Dwyer Field.

Thanks to 6 1/3 innings of one-hit, one-run ball by Trace King, the Capitals beat the A’s 5-1 in the seven-inning West Division counter and held on for a 6-4 win in the nightcap to earn a sweep.

"Played a pretty good game (in the counter)," Capitals head coach Aric Lee said. "Trace threw well on the hill and we played defense behind him."

King and Mandan starter Ty Weiler each navigated through three innings of scoreless ball, with King escaping a pair of two-out, two-on jams in the second and third innings. Weiler navigated past five runners in scoring position.

"(Mandan's) starter also threw well (in the counter)," Lee said. "Can't give up free passes, no matter who or when or where you are playing. If you're giving up a free 90 feet, that's a tough situation. Walks will happen, you have to minimize them and (despite that) we threw well tonight."

It was errors that got both teams on the board, with the Capitals taking advantage of a dropped fly ball by Mandan shortstop Jack Tooke in the bottom of the fourth to score a pair of runs against Weiler and reliever Kingsley Briscoe.

In the top of the fifth, the A’s nearly matched the home squad after an attempted sac bunt by Carson Ressler was thrown away by King, allowing Ressler and baserunner Marcus Bird Horse to move into scoring position.

Bird Horse scored on a Cameron Beaver sac fly, but Ressler was cut down at the plate on a close play on a squeeze bunt attempt by Doug Sheldon.

"We had some mental mistakes against Williston in the field," Lee said. "To clean that up and go out and play sound defense is a good sign for us."

The two teams combined for just seven hits in the game. Beaver knocked the lone Mandan hit and the Capitals’ Hayden Ritter (2-for-3, walk, run, RBI) was the lone player in the game with multiple hits.

Micah Hummel of the Capitals helped put the game out of reach, knocking in a pair of runs in the fifth to give Bismarck a 4-1 lead.

"We had some good two-out hitting," Lee said. "Micah had the big two-out RBI hit that was huge for us and put us over the hump."

King came very close to a complete game, falling just short after hitting Ressler with one out in the seventh.

Jax Gums came on and did his job, getting Beaver and Sheldon on a pair of forceouts to end the opener.

"King did a good job, he was throwing his offspeed pitches for strikes," Lee said. "He was in the zone the whole game. It was a great outing by him."

Until a late surge by Mandan in the top of the fifth, the non-counting second game of the doubleheader was much like the first.

This time Bismarck got on the board early, scoring all six of their runs in the first three innings to build a 6-1 lead.

Pitching them to a near-flawless doubleheader win was Grady Swanson, making his first appearance of the season.

"That was his first start, his first time pitching, and he had a great outing," Lee said. "After 88 pitches in your first start, it was time for him to come out."

Before the fifth got away, Swanson had allowed just a single manufactured run to Mandan's struggling offense. Jensen Schulz scored on an RBI groundout by Peyton Koppy.

Meanwhile, the Capitals jumped all over Mandan starter Logan Seefeldt. Ritter continued a hot day at the plate by going 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in the nightcap.

"Hayden has been one of our most consistent hitters throughout the year," Lee said. "He sees the ball and hits the ball, wherever it's pitched he's going with it and he's squaring up a lot of baseballs. He's not just dinking and dunking it, he's driving balls into gaps and hitting balls on a line.

"That was a big insurance run (Ritter scored in the third), his triple and then scoring on a sac fly."

Mandan finally got to Swanson on a miscue by left fielder Eliot Huntington, allowing two runs to score.

"Unfortunately his older brother lost track of that line drive and that could have been the third out," Lee said. "He could have been done there without going any further. But when things like that happen, you have to pick each other up, and that's what happened."

Gums entered the game again and was economical, striking out the lone batter he faced in the form of Seefeldt to earn a one-batter save.

"Gotta throw strikes and Jax stepped up and did that twice," Lee said. "That's his role and we're proud of him."

The doubleheader was the final two regular-season games for the A's, while the Capitals face the Bismarck Senators tonight and Minot on Sunday.

"Couple more big games," Lee said. "We can't put too much pressure on ourselves, we have to go out and play Capitals baseball, play hard and see how we do."