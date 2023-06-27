LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN 8-7, DICKINSON 5-3
At Dickinson
(Monday)
Mandan 8, Dickinson 5
Mandan;012;030;2;--;8;7;4
Dickinson;104;000;0;--;5;5;1
Gage Miller, Dylan Gierke (4), Lucas Burgum (7) owen Brincks. Isaac Dailey, Jace Kovash (4) and Landon Olson. W--Gierke. L--Kovash. Save--Burgum.
Highlights: Mandan -- Hudsen Sheldon 3-4 2 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Burgum 1-1 2 RBI, SB, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB; McCoy Keller 1-4 2 RBI; Brincks 1-3 R; Seth Arenz 1-2 2 R, 2 RBI; Gierke 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Dickinson -- Carson Weiler 1-4 R; Kovash 1-4 2 R, SB, 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 1 SO; Dailey 2-4 2 B, R, 2 RBI, 3 IP, 2 H, 3 R (1 ER), 7 BB, 5 SO.
People are also reading…
Mandan 7, Dickinson 3
Mandan;201;021;1;--;7;7;0
Dickinson;020;001;0;--;3;5;0
Burgum, Keller (7) and Tukker Horner. Carson Weiler, Jack Price (5) and Malachai Medina. W--Burgum. L--Weiler. HR--Mandan, Keller.
Highlights: Mandan -- Sheldon 1-3 2 R, SB; Burgum 1-3 2 R, SB, 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 6 SO; Keller 1-3 HR, R, 3 RBI, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Brayden Bunnell 1-4 3 RBI; Jordan Binder 0-2 R, SB; Mason Oster 1-3, SB; Horner 1-3 RBI; Arenz 1-3 R. Dickinson -- Dailey 2-3 R; Kaden Krieg 1-2 R; Colin Tschetter 1-2 2B, R, RBI; Davin Seibel 1-3 RBI; Weiler 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 5 SO; Price 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 SO.
HAZEN 6-10, BELFIELD-SOUTH HEART 4-0
Hazen 6, Belfield-South Heart 4
Belfield-South Heart;100;101;1;--;4;10;1
Hazen;302;100;x;--;6;5;1
Kastrow, Obrigewitch (4) and Jung. Krause, Wick (6), Beyer 97) and Haack. W—Krause. L—Kastrow.
Highlights: Belfield-South Heart – Zacher 3-4 3B, 2 R; Koppinger 1-4 RBI; Kastrow 3-4 2B, 2 R, RBI, 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R (3 ER), 6 BB; Lefor 2-3 RBI. Hazen – Haack 0-1 2 BB, 2 R; Wick 1-3 R; Taylor 1-2 3B, 2 RBI; Froelich 1-3; Krause 5 1/3 IP, 8 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB.
Hazen 10, Belfield-South Heart 0
Belfield-South Heart;000;0;--;0;2;2
Hazen;223;3x;--;10;11;2
Kessel, Mehrer (4) catcher NA. Lesmann and Holen. W—Lesmann. L—Kessel.
Highlights: Belfield-South Heart – Kastrow 1-2; Binstock 1-2. Hazen – Brathwaite 3-3 2 R, RBI; Lesmann 2-3 2B, R, 2 RBI, 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO; Wick 3-3 R, 2 RBI; Krause 1-1 2 R; Holland 2-2 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 10, MINOT 4
Bismarck;301;400;011;--;10;11;0
Minot;002;000;020;--;4;7;0
Carter Rost, Alec Danen (7), Sean Hamilton (8), Ryan Bourassa (9) and Robby Harrison; Trevyn Badger, Skout Rallo (5), Duncan Lutz (7) and Travis Stapleton. W -- Rost. L -- Badger. HR: Bismarck -- Jake Simons. Minot -- Tristan Moore.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 2-for-3, BB, 2 R; Nick Oakley 2-for-4, BB, SB, 3 R, RBI; Simons 4-for-5, HR, 2 SB, R, 5 RBIs; Jack Herring Sac fly, RBI; Sam Bieser 1-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, R; Connor Misch 1-for-5, SB, R, RBI; Rost 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 7 K, 1 HBP; Danen 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Hamilton 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K; Bourassa 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K. Minot -- Brannon Mondragon 1-for-4, R; Moore 1-for-3, HR, Sac fly, R, 3 RBIs; Karson Evans 1-for-2, 2B, BB, HBP, RBI; Zach Kluvers 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R; Badger 4 IP, 8 H, 8 R (8 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, 2 WP; Rallo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K; Lutz 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 K, 1 WP.
Attendance: 1,001.
Time of game: 2:56.
Record: Bismarck 13-15; Minot 5-21.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rockford;18-11;.621;--
Traverse City;18-11;.621;--
Kalamazoo;15-13;.536;2.5
Kenosha;15-14;.517;3
Kokomo;12-17;.414;6
Battle Creek;9-19;.321;8.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;17-12;.586;--
Green Bay;17-13;.567;0.5
Wisconsin Rapids;16-13;.552;1
Madison;15-13;.536;1.5
Lakeshore;11-17;.393;5.5
Fond du Lac;10-20;.333;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Thunder Bay;15-11;.577;--
Eau Claire;16-12;.571;--
Duluth;14-12;.538;1
Rochester;15-13;.536;1
La Crosse;10-18;.357;6
Waterloo;10-18;.357;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;22-6;.786;--
St. Cloud;17-11;.607;5
Mankato;17-12;.586;5.5
Bismarck;13-15;.464;9
Minnesota;5-10;.333;10.5
Minot;5-21;.192;16
Monday, June 26
Bismarck 6, Minot 1
Kalamazoo 11, Madion 8
Wausau 7, Battle Creek 5
Traverse City 3, Wisconsin Rapids 1
St. Cloud 4, Mankato 0
La Crosse 6, Waterloo 5
Kenosha 4, Kokomo 2
Green Bay 4, Fond du Lac 3
Rockford 7 Lakeshore 6
Thunder Bay 3, Eau Claire 1
Willmar 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
Tuesday, June 27
Bismarck 10, Minot 4
Waterloo 9, La Crosse 5
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Traverse City 4, 10 innings
Fond du Lac 3, Green Bay 2, 11 innings
St. Cloud 9, Mankato 5
Eau Claire 7, Thunder Bay 0
Kenosha 7, Kokomo 5
Willmar 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Wednesday, June 28
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Rochester
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Fond du Lac at Madison
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Waterloo at Duluth
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Mankato at Minot
Green Bay at Wausau
Kenosha at Rockford
Thursday, June 29
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Madison at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester
Rockford at Kenosha
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Duluth
Mankato at Minot
Friday, June 30
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Rochester at Mankato
Eau Claire at Duluth
Minnesota at Waterloo
Kokomo at Kenosha
Traverse City at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Minot at St. Cloud
Saturday, July 1
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:30 p.m.
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Minot at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Waterloo
Duluth at Eau Claire
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Kokomo at Kenosha
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Mankato at Rochester