NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
DULUTH 13, BISMARCK 2
At Duluth, Minn.
Bismarck;000;101;000;--;2;6;1
Duluth;910;030;00x;--;13;19;0
Ryan Rumsey, Luke Saunders (2), Dillon Goetz (5), Nick Johnstone (8) and Robby Harrison. Evan Borst, Jacob Merithew (8), Eli Sundquist (9) and Jack Vanoncini. W--Borst. L--Rumsey. HR--Duluth, Brandon Compton.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Nick Oakley 2-2 2B, R; Jack Herring 2-4; Brock Kleszcz 1-4; Luke Hammond 1-3; Saunders 3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. Duluth -- Max Coupe 1-4 2 R; Jared Mettam 2-2 2 R, RBI; Compton 2-5 HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R; Brylan West 2-5 2B, R, RBI; Caleb Corbin 2-5 R; Michael Hallquist 2-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Carson Applegate 3-5 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, R; Vanoncini 3-5 2 RBI, R; Borst 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Attendance: 785.
Time of game: 2:21.
Records: Duluth 16-15; Bismarck 15-18.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;21-13;.618;--
Kalamazoo;20-13;.606;0.5
Rockford;19-14;.576;1.5
Kenosha;17-15;.531;3
Kokomo;13-20;.394;7.5
Battle Creek;10-23;.303;10.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;20-14;.588;--
Green Bay;20-15;.571;0.5
Wausau;19-15;.559;1
Madison;15-17;.469;4
Lakeshore;14-19;.424;5.5
Fond du Lac;12-22;.353;8
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;19-14;.576;--
Thunder Bay;17-14;.548;1
Rochester;18-15;.545;1
Duluth;16-15;.516;2
Waterloo;13-20;.394;6
La Crosse;12-21;.364;7
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;25-8;.758;--
St. Cloud;21-12;.636;4
Mankato;19-14;.576;6
Bismarck;15-18;.455;10
Minnesota;6-13;.316;12
Minot;7-24;.226;17
Saturday, July 1
Bismarck 12, La Crosse 6
Thunder Bay 10, Willmar 6
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Madison 0
Kalamazoo 9, Battle Creek 7
Minot 5, St. Cloud 2, 10 innings
Waterloo 9, Minnesota 5
Eau Claire 6, Duluth 4
Green Bay 4, Lakeshore 1
Rockford 8, Traverse City 5
Fond du Lac 10, Wausau 3
Mankato 12, Rochester 3
Sunday, July 2
Duluth 13, Bismarck 2
Willmar 3, Thunder Bay 2, 10 innings
Wisconsin Rapids 2, Fond du Lac 0
Lakeshore 7, Wausau 6
Kalamazoo 10, Kenosha 4
Rochester 11, Eau Claire 7
St. Cloud 7, Waterloo 6
Battle Creek 4, Rockford 3
Green Bay 8, Madison 3
Kokomo 3, Traverse City 0
La Crosse 12, Minot 3
Monday, July 3
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Madison
Rockford at Battle Creek
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Kokomo at Traverse City
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Rochester
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Minot at La Crosse
Tuesday, July 4
Bismarck at Minot, 4:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kenosha at Rockford
Wausau at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Rochester
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Rockford
Mankato at Waterloo
Wednesday, July 5
Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Waterloo
Rochester at La Crosse
Duluth at St. Cloud
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Kenosha at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Thursday, July 6
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo, completion of suspended game
Battle Creek at Kokomo, second game
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Duluth at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Minot
Madison at Kenosha
Wausau at Green Bay
Traverse City at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Willmar