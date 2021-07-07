A's pitch goose eggs in sweep of Capitals

Whomever said it first, knew whereof he, or she, spoke. You most certainly can not judge a book by its cover.

Mandan A's pitcher Jordan Binder staggered through the first, and then marched smartly through the final six innings, defeating the Bismarck Capitals 1-0 in Legion baseball on Wednesday.

Binder blanked the Capitals on four hits, walking one and striking out six. He completed the task in 89 pitches, 62 of them strikes. Neither team was charged with an error in the contest, which was played in an expeditious 85 minutes.

If a pitcher wants to throw a shutout, Binder said a 1-0 game is not the easiest way to go.

"When you're pitching, it's nerve-wracking, but afterward it's like 'I pitched a fun game,'" he observed.

Capitals right-hander Josh Lardy, a hard-luck loser, surrendered eight hits, walked two and fanned nine.

The outcome, at Memorial Ballpark, leaves Mandan 9-6 in the Class A West Region. The A's have three regional games remaining. Bismarck, now 8-5, has five regional games left on its schedule. Jamestown leads the region with a 12-0 mark.

Bismarck reached Binder, a sturdy 5-foot-6 right-hander, for three of its four hits in the top of the first inning.