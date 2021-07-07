A's pitch goose eggs in sweep of Capitals

Whomever said it first, knew whereof he, or she, spoke. You most certainly can not judge a book by its cover.
Mandan A's pitcher Jordan Binder staggered through the first, and then marched smartly through the final six innings, defeating the Bismarck Capitals 1-0 in Legion baseball on Wednesday.
Binder blanked the Capitals on four hits, walking one and striking out six. He completed the task in 89 pitches, 62 of them strikes. Neither team was charged with an error in the contest, which was played in an expeditious 85 minutes.
If a pitcher wants to throw a shutout, Binder said a 1-0 game is not the easiest way to go.
"When you're pitching, it's nerve-wracking, but afterward it's like 'I pitched a fun game,'" he observed.
Capitals right-hander Josh Lardy, a hard-luck loser, surrendered eight hits, walked two and fanned nine.
The outcome, at Memorial Ballpark, leaves Mandan 9-6 in the Class A West Region. The A's have three regional games remaining. Bismarck, now 8-5, has five regional games left on its schedule. Jamestown leads the region with a 12-0 mark.
Bismarck reached Binder, a sturdy 5-foot-6 right-hander, for three of its four hits in the top of the first inning.
Connor Schatz opened the game with a single to right-center and Seth Dietz followed with a swinging bunt infield hit. With one out, Lardy, batting cleanup doubled down the right field line. Schatz, apparently holding second to make sure Lardy's shot would not be caught, got a late start. He was thrown out at the plate on a relay from right fielder Jamison Nelson to first baseman Seth Gerhardt to catcher Tukker Horner.
Binder got Josh Kolling on a fly ball to left field and escaped the inning without surrendering a run.
He then proceeded to retire 10 straight batters before Eliot Huntington reached base on a full-count walk to start the fifth inning. A seventh-inning single by Lardy was the only other blemish as Binder set down 17 of the last 19 men he faced.
Karsyn Jablonski, Mandan's leadoff man, scored the game's only run. He tripled to dead center to start the bottom of the first and scored on Seth Gerhardt's one-out ground ball single to left field.
That proved to be all the support Binder needed.
Binder said he used a two-pitch assortment, using only a mid-70s fastball and a hard curve.
"It's kind of like a slurve," he said of his breaking pitch. "Sometimes it's a 12-to-6 (break) and sometimes it's a slurve (part slider, part curve)."
On Wednesday, Binder said he threw more breaking balls than usual, but still delivered more than 50 percent fastballs.
"The majority were fastballs, but I threw more breaking balls than I normally do," he said. "... There are a lot of good hitters in their lineup, so I had to get them off-track."
Binder said when he's effective, two things are evident.
"I try to paint the corners and I want to have a good secondary pitch," he said.
On the A's roster, Binder is listed as an infielder-pitcher, but he said his preference is to be on the mound.
"I'd rather pitch. I feel like I have less pressure on me and I feel more confident when I pitch," he said.
A's head coach Rob Bird Horse said Binder's 2-2 pitching record could be better.
"His last two starts we kicked the ball around. He should be 4-2," Bird Horse said.
Bird Horse said that, with a few exceptions, catcher Tukker Horner was in control of calling the pitches in Wednesday's first game.
"I kind of let them do it because they've played together for so many years," he noted.
Mandan A's 10, Capitals 0
Mandan's strong pitching continued in the second game, accompanied by some booming bats as the A's prevailed 10-0 in six innings.
Dylan Geiger worked the first five innings for the A's, shutting down the Capitals on five hits. McCoy Keller finished things off with a perfect sixth inning.
Jablonski paced a nine-hit Mandan attack with a single and two doubles. He scored a run and knocked in two.
Owen Gress doubled and rapped a home run, scored twice and plated four runs. Hudsen Sheldon singled twice, scored twice and had two RBIs.
With the doubleheader sweep the A's ran their winning streak to eight games, improving to 18-10. The Capitals slid to 13-10. The second game did not count in the regional standings.
Both teams return to action Friday in the Mandan Midsummer Tournament, which runs through Sunday.
Bird Horse said Wednesday's performance carried a couple of extras with it. First of all, the A's played errorless baseball. And, second, they moved three games over .500 in regional play.
"The last time we played (the Capitals) we made errors. It was kind of a little statement game for us. Where are we going to be in terms of the teams that are ahead of us in the standings?" he noted.
In their first clash of the season with the Capitals on June 14, the A's lost 5-4 in the regional counter and won 4-2 in the nonregional game.