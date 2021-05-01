Area sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL
U-MARY 7-18, SOUWEST MINNESOTA STATE 0-14
At Marshall, Minn.
U-Mary 7, Southwest Minnesota State 0
U-Mary;010;132;0;-;7;7;0
SMSU;000;000;0;-;0;2;0
Austin Wagner, Mitch Oehme (7) and Tyrus Barclay; John Bexdicek, Jeremiah Van DeSteeg (5) and Derek Smith, Mason Rummel. W – Wagner (2-0). L –Bezdicek (4-2). HR – U-Mary: Calvin James.
Highlights: U-Mary – Barclay 2-for-3, R, RBI; James 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI; Riley Schlimm 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Braeton Wixo 2 R; Dakota Finley 1-for-3, double, RBI; James Martin 1-for-3, double, R; Wagner 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SOs. SMSU – Nathan Kuhn 1-for-3, double; Chase McDaniel 1-for-2.
U-Mary 18, Southwest Minnesota State 14 (10 innings)
U-Mary;330;114;002;4;-;18;18;4
SMSU;000;022;055;0;-;14;13;2
Kody Jones, Brandon Gill (6), Mark Schommer (7), Jayden Smith (7), Paxton Miller (9), Andrew Brooks (10) and Alec Battest; Jake Wensmann, Shawn Williams (6), James Hardy (8), Kobe Lovell (9), Jared Tschetter (10), Jeremiah Van DeSteeg (10) and Mason Rummel. W – Miller (2-2). L – Tschetter (2-4). HR – U-Mary: Derek Shoen, Calvin James 2, Ty Jones.
Highlights: U-Mary – James Martin 1-for-6, double, 3 R, RBI; Shoen 2-for-3, HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs; James 5-for-7, double, 2 HRs, 3 R, 6 RBIs; Jones 3-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Dakota Finley 3-for-5, 2 R, Braeton Wixo 2-for-5, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs. SMSU – Brodie Smith 2-for-6, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Derek Smith 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Jake Hendricks R, 2 RBIs; Matt Bezdicek 3-for-5, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Chase McDaniel 2 R; Keenan Wenzel 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Max Kalenberg 3-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBIs.
Records: U-Mary 17-16, 14-12 NSIC, SMSU 11-21, 9-21 NSIC.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UPPER IOWA 5-4, U-MARY 2-8
Upper Iowa 5, U-Mary 2
UIU;310;010;0;-;5;9;1
U-Mary;000;010;1;-;2;8;1
Abby McKay and Aubree Terris; Kaitlyn Alvarado and Madelynn Trout. W – McKay (9-10). L – K.Alvarado (1-8). HR – None.
Highlights: UIU – Kaylee Frenette 1-for-2, 2 R; Katie Crogan 3-for-4, R; Payton Kastenschmidt 2-for-4, R, RBI; Sidney Wilcox 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs. U-Mary – Mikaela Pelesauma 1-for-3, double, RBI; K.Alvarado 3-for-4, double.
U-Mary 8, Upper Iowa 4
UIU;000;111;1;-;4;13;2
U-Mary;003;230;x;-;8;11;1
Sidney Wilcox, Abby McKay (4) and Aubree Terris; Alissa Avarado and Rachael Laetsch. W – A.Alvarado (4-8). L – Wilcox (2-16). HR – None.
Highlights: UIU – Kaylee Frenette 2-for-4, RBI; Katie Crogan 2-for-4, R; Wilcox 3-for-4, double, R, RBI; Samantha Jessie 2-for-4, RBI; Kristin Sadler 2-for-4, R, RBI. U-Mary – Marah Sanchez 2 R; Mikaela Pelesauma 2-for-3, double, 4 RBIs; Kaitlyn Alvarado 2-for-4, R, RBI; Madelynn Trout 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Kaylee Kannegiesser 2-for-3, triple, RBI; Brooke De Jonge 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI.
Records: UIU 11-26, U-Mary 7-28.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
BOTTINEAU 10, HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY 2
Bottineau;300;005;2;--;10;12;2
H-WC;002;000;0;--l;2;6;1
W -- Sam Halvorson. L -- Tyson Tipton.
Highlights: B -- Halvorson CG; George Henry 2-for-2, 1 RBI; Carson Haerer 2-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs; Ian Amsbaugh 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Ryley Rybchinski 1-for-1, 2 RBIs. H-WC -- Tyson Tipton 2-for-3, double.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
CENTURY 10-6, MINOT 0-7
Century 10, Minot 0
Minot;000;00;--;0;0;1
Paige Ackerman and Taylee Hertz; Maddy Zander and Grace Humann. W -- Zander, 8-2. L -- Ackerman.
Highlights: C -- Carly Nelson 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Hallee Mattern 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Paige Pengilly 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Zander 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Minot 7, Century 6
Minot;001;301;2;--;7;6;1
Century;002;202;0;--;6;7;3
Kirsten Galloway and Taylee Hertz; Brooklyn Morris, Delaney Clarke (3) and Lexi Duchsherer. W -- Galloway. L -- Clarke, 2-2. HR -- M, Paige Ackerman; C, Hallee Mattern.
Highlights: M -- Ackerman 2-for-4, HR, 1 R, 3 RBIs; Farley Hight 1-for-3, double, 1 R. C -- Mattern 3-for-4, HR, double, 1 R, 4 RBIs; Carly Nelson 2-for-4, double, 1 R; Morris 2-for-4, 1 R.
NOTE: Zander pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the first game.
Records: Minot 7-3 West Region, 11-5 overall; Century 7-3, 14-4.
MANDAN 8, G.F. CENTRAL 7
At Devils Lake
G.F. Central;420;001;0;--;7;7;1
Mandan;012;023;x;--;8;10;3
Reagan Fontaine, Jillian Pulkrabek (6) and Sadie Hillman; Andi Borchers and Sydney Gustavsson. W -- Borchers. L -- Pulkrabek.
Highlights: GFC -- Paige Carlson 2-for-4, 2 R; Hillman 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs. M -- Jayli Wandler 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Gustavsson 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI; Borchers 3-for-4, double, 1 R, 1 RBI; 7 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 15 SO.
MANDAN 17, FARGO NORTH 4
At Devils Lake
North;200;02;--;4;2;
Ava Kalbrener, Kessa Thompson (3) and Lydia Farnham, M. Schneider (5); Meagan Gourlay and Savannah Gustavsson. W -- Gourlay. L -- Kalbrener. HR -- M, Jayli Wandler.
Highlights: FN -- Jalana Steinmetz 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. M -- Wandler 2-for-4, HR, triple, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Ellie McElvaney 3-for-4, triple, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Sydney Gustavsson 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Avi Moen 2-for-3, 1 R; Gourlay 5 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.
Record: Mandan 4-9.
WILTON-WING 17, GARRISON 2
Garrison;011;--;2;2;1
W-W;0(10)7;--;17;16;2
Kaelie Pegors and Mason Jessen; Taryn Schurhamer, Kalyssa Schock (2) and Justus Bradford-Boos. W -- Schock. L -- Pegors.
Highlights: G -- Bailey Cooper 1-for-2, double; Pegors 1-for-1. W-W -- Kesley Backman 3-for-3, double, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Kiara Johnson 2-for-3, triple, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Bree George 3-for-3, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Autumn Pearson 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Josephine Braun 2-for-2, 2 R.
GIRLS SOCCER
W.F. SHEYENNE 3, LEGACY 0
At Sanford Sports Complex
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1. S, Usha Monger. 2. S, Monger. 3. S, Lindsey Erickson.
Goalkeeper saves: WFS -- Morgan Valo 2. L -- Brooklyn Gallion 8, Ava Hanzel 5.
BOYS GOLF
TURTLE MOUNTAIN INVITATIONAL
At Garden Gate Golf Course, Dunseith
Team Scores
1. Century 319. 2. Minot 327. 3. Jamestown 337. 4. Dickinson 343. 5. Bismarck 361. 6. (tie) Williston, Mandan, 366. 8. Legacy 377.
Individual Results
(Top 10)
1. Dylan Nosbush, C, 77. 2. (tie) Jed Truax, J; Trey Hohbein, Man, 79. 4. Gavin Argent, Min, 79. 5. Logan Schoepp, C, 80. 6. (tie) Lucas Boustead, C; Aidan Kaufman, C; Brycen Yazzie, D, 81. 9. (tie) Jake Theis, Min; Ashton Heilman, Min; Cameron Wittenberg, C, 82.
By Team
Century (319): Dylan Nosbush 77, Logan Schoepp 80, Lucas Boustead 81, Aidan Kaufman 81, Cameron Wittenberg 82, Duncan Tufte 88.
Minot (327): Gavin Argent 79, Ashton Heilman 82, Jake theis 82, Brock Jones 84, Henry Langhans 86, Casey Fjeld 98.
Jamestown (337): Jed Truax 78, Easton Romsdal 86, Shea Carroll 86, Brooks Carroll 87, Camron Anderson 102, Kai Backen 114.
Dickinson (343): Bryce Yazzie 81, Jace Elkin 86, Kyller Hughes 86, Jack Homiston 90, Evan Groll 95, Grant Bittner 95.
Bismarck (361): Ian Jelsing 83, Tarin Walker 86, Jack Steckler 94, Tyler Sandvig 98, Bennett Batnsdal 100, Reece Nagel 109.
Williston (366): Hunter Rossland 88, Jackson Ekblad 91, Mason Haugenoe 91, Evan Fisher 96, Jack Powers 100, Aiden Rustand 107.
Mandan (366): Trey Hohbein 78, Jayce Johnson 95, Jayden Arenz 96, Shawn Pack 97, Carson Pittman 104, Cooper Froehlich 104.
Legacy (377): Logan Barrett 83, Matt Souther 91, Kaden Hoffman 97, Jack Zimmer 106, Andrew Neigum 107, Mason Fuller 127.
St. Mary's (Incomplete): Mason Mrachek 87, Caden Willer 90, Zack Schmidt 107.
Watford City (Incomplete): Jodus Talley 114, Kaylab Talley 115, Derek Holen 127.
GIRLS TENNIS
CENTURY 6, WILLISTON 3
At Williston
Singles: 1. Blaike Zander, C, def. Chesni Strand, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. 2. Maya Kubsad, C, def. Shelby Meyer, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Olivia Larson, W, def. Ashley Kindem, 5-7, 6-0, 6-0. 4. Riley Lembke, C, def. Riley Rude, 7-6 (7), 6-4. 5. Navisha Soni, C, def. Riley Higgs, 6-3, 6-4. 6. Erika Lee, C, def. Clara Henson, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Doubles: 1. Zander-Lembke, C, def. Meyer-Larson, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Strand-Rude, W, def. Kindem-Lee, 7-5, 7-5. 3. Higgs-Henson, W, def. Lee-Bailey Upgren, score unavailable.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First Round
South Dakota State 31, Holy Cross 3
Southern Illinois 34, Weber State 31
Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10
Jacksonville State 49, Davidson 14
James Madison 31, VMI 24
North Dakota 44, Missouri State 10
North Dakota State 42, Eastern Washington 20
Sam Houston State 21, Monmouth 15
Quarterfinals
Sunday, May 2
Delaware at Jacksonville State, 2 p.m.
North Dakota State at Sam Houston State, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at James Madison, 5 p.m.
Southern Illinois at South Dakota State, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, May 8
South Dakota St.-S. Illinois winner vs. Jacksonville St.-Delaware winner, TBA
James Madison-North Dakota winner vs. Sam Houston St.-North Dakota St. winner, TBA
Championship
Sunday, May 16
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
z-Aberdeen;47;4;1;95
x-Bismarck;27;19;6;60
Minot;23;23;6;52
Minn. Wilderness;21;25;4;46
Austin;18;26;8;44
St. Cloud;21;29;1;43
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Janesville;28;10;3;59
x-Minn. Magicians;23;17;3;49
x-Fairbanks;22;18;3;47
x-Kenai River;20;22;2;42
Chippewa Falls;10;26;5;25
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Johnstown;34;10;5;73
x-Maine;33;19;2;68
New Jersey;25;19;7;57
Maryland;23;20;8;54
NE Generals;19;29;6;44
Danbury;18;23;4;40
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Shreveport;36;10;6;78
x-Lone Star;35;16;1;71
x-Wichita Falls;27;17;7;61
x-Amarillo;26;17;8;60
New Mexico;18;29;4;40
Odessa;12;33;6;30
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-clinched regular season title
Friday, April 30
Bismarck 5, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Austin 3, Minot 1
Aberdeen 4, St. Cloud 1
Northeast 4, Maine 3, OT
Danbury 5, Johnstown 1
Wichita Falls 3, Odessa 2
Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2
New Jersey 5, Maryland 0
Kenai River 7, Janesville 4
Fairbanks 6, Chippewa Falls 0
Saturday, May 1
Minnesota Wilderness 1, Bismarck 0, OT
Minot 3, Austin 2, OT
Aberdeen 3, St. Cloud 2
Maine 4, Northeast 2
Johnstown 3, Danbury 2, OT
Wichita Falls 3, Odessa 2, OT
Shreveport 5, Lone Star 3
Janesville at Kenai River, n
Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks, n
Sunday, May 2
Johnstown at Danbury
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College baseball
Bismarck State 19-24, NDSCS 1-4
Dickinson State 8-2, Mayville State 4-13
Mary 7-18, Southwest Minnesota State 0-14
College softball
Morningside, Iowa 6-0, Jamestown 3-1
NDSCS 9-8, Bismarck State 0-0
Dickinson State 3-3, Mayville State 1-2
Upper Iowa 5-4, Mary 2-8
Valley City State 9-12, Presentation, S.D. 0-0
High school baseball
Bottineau 10, Harvey-Wells County 2
Dickinson 12-14, Minot 9-10
Fargo Davies 15-1, Watertown, S.D. 4-7
Mandan 5-0, Bismarck Century 4-13
Shiloh Christian 11-21, Hettinger-Scranton 1-4
High school softball
Bismarck Century 10-6, Minot 0-7
Bismarck Legacy 23, Devils Lake 1
Bismarck Legacy 17, Fargo South 7
Fargo Davies 12, Hankinson 9
Fargo North 14, Devils Lake 10
Fargo North 21, Williston 12
Dickinson 34, Devils Lake 0
Dickinson 26, Fargo South 1
Mandan 8, Grand Forks Central 7
Mandan 17, Fargo South 4
Wilton-Wing 17, Garrison 2
High school girls soccer
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Bismarck Legacy 0
High school girls tennis
Bismarck Century 6, Williston 3
Jamestown 3, Valley City 2